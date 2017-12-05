Joanne “Jo” Green popularly known as Jo Green is the wife of British actor Hugh Laurie. Joanne is a theatre administrator, Director, and Writer born in 1956 in the United Kingdom. She is of average height, and she has black hair color, light- Brown eye color and is of British nationality.

Jo Green’s Relationship With Hugh Laurie

Hugh Laurie and Jo Green dated for one year and finally got married on the 16th of June, 1989, in Camden, UK. They have three children together. Hugh Laurie is a popular British director, musician, singer, comedian, and actor known as Dr. House in popular medical TV series ‘House’ and dad in the movie “Stuart Little”. In 2007, he was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

In 2016, Hugh Laurie was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He is a three-time Golden Globe Award winner and two-time Screen Actors Guild Award winner. He is also a ten-time nominee for the Primetime Emmy Awards.

He was in 2011, listed in the Guinness World Records as the most watched leading man on television and one of the highest paid actors on television earning a whopping $409,000 per episode of House.

The couple revealed that their marriage had a challenge in 2004 when Hugh began filming the series ‘House’, as he had to spend up to nine months away each year because the shooting and filming location was in the United States.

It was also known that Hugh Laurie suffered major depression due to the absence of his wife and children, and it was so obvious that even the executive directors made plans to help him with his depression. However, it was said that in 2008, the couple agreed to relocate temporarily to the United States and all be together until Hugh was done with the filming. This prompted Hugh to make plans of getting a more accommodating place for himself and the family in the US.





Fresh rumors about their relationship heading for the rocks surfaced when reports claimed that the plan to move to the United States was not going to materialize. The couple decided not to go through with the relocation plans and some reports suggested that it was because they were going to be separated, other reports claimed that the brief extramarital affair Hugh had in the past while he was in the US prompted this. The couple did make a statement in their defence saying that it had been due to Hugh’s and Green’s attachment to English education.

Hugh had said to The Daily Mail at the time:

“I wouldn’t say that doing the series has made my marriage easier. Better? I don’t know about that either.”

There is no doubt that the number of months Hugh had to be away from home shooting had some effect on their marriage. Despite all the odds, they found a way to make it work as they still remain together regardless of all the breakup rumors.

In an interview with the Standard, Joanna was asked about her husband and she said

“He is a remarkable man to know. I owe him everything. He is the real thing. Gifted, phenomenally intelligent, and wise”

TV series ‘House’ came to an end in 2012, and Hugh Laurie returned to the United Kingdom to be with his family and this ended all speculations regarding the divorce/separation issues. They stay together and are enjoying their marriage. They have been pictured together on trips and vacations.

Jo Green Kids Family and Net Worth

They have three children together; Charles (Charlie) Archibald is the eldest and he was born in 1988, followed by William (Bill) Albert who was born in 1990 and Rebecca Augusta born in 1993.

They (the children) have all had a brief time in the acting business with Charles haven played a cameo role in ‘A Bit of Fry and Laurie’ and “Special Squad”. Rebecca, on the other hand, appeared in the movie ‘Wit’ as a five-year-old named Vivian Bearing.

Details of Jo Green’s early life or family are not known as she is really private about that. Her only known family members are members of her current family, her husband Hugh, and their three children: Charles, William, and Rebecca.

Her husband Hugh Laurie brings in the big bucks in the family, he’s estimated to be worth $40 million.