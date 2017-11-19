Jim Sturgess is a British actor and singer-songwriter. After years in the entertainment industry shuffling between his music career and acting, Sturgess got his big break in the 2007 musical romance film Across the Universe. He has since increased in filmography to include notable films like 21 (2008), The Other Boleyn Girl (2008), Crossing Over (2009), One Day (2011), Cloud Atlas (2012), and many more.

Jim Sturgess Wife/Relationship with Bae Doona

Sturgess has been in a number of relationships, however, he has never made any of the ladies his wife, thus, Sturgess has never been married. One of his relationships that seemed to have generated much interest from his fans was the one with South Korean actress Bae Doona.

Jim and Bae met on the set of 2012 Hollywood movie Cloud Atlas where they played as lovers. Shortly after, they began an off-screen romantic relationship. However, fans were not so sure of their relationship until 2014 when they confirmed it to the public.

Bae was initially hesitant to reveal that she was dating Jim because of all the media attention which she said would make her uncomfortable. But finally, at the 2014 Cannes Film festival, Bae walked the carpet with Jim and referred to him as her boyfriend, confirming the status of their relationship.

However, in March 2015, barely a year after confirming her romance with Jim, news hit the media that the couple had parted ways.

It was Bae’s agency Saet Byul Entertainment that broke the bad news to the media in a simple statement that read; “Bae Doo Na and significant other Jim Sturgess recently broke up.” The rep added; “Please understand that we can’t reveal more of her personal life.”





While no further details on why they broke up were revealed, Jim’s interview with Telegraph in November 2016 hinted that it could have been due to busy schedules which oftentimes required that they trot from one continent to the other. He explained to the ezine that it was difficult to maintain a relationship bouncing between continents.

Read Also: Rick Cosnett Gay, Body Measurements, Married, Girlfriend, Wife

Jim Sturgess Girlfriend

Before his relationship with Bae, Jim was in a long-term relationship with musician Mickey O’Brien from 2003 to 2012, probably his longest-lasting relationship. Their relationship had begun even before Jim gained fame. The two had met during a period when their respective bands were sharing the same rehearsal venue in North London. For most of the time they dated, Jim kept the relationship out of the limelight, thus it isn’t clear why they broke up.

Since his relationship with Bae Doona ended, it appears Jim is more secretive with his romantic life.

However, sometime in 2017, he began posting several photos of a particular lady and judging from the high frequency at which Jim posts photos of her, fans suspect that she could be his new it girl.

Pink Menthol… #mozambique #africa A post shared by JimSturgess (@officialjimsturgess) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

The girl’s face is not a familiar one, that is, she is not a celebrity and Jim has never mentioned her name in any of the posts carrying her photo.

FEW… #berlin #ubahnhof #nighttrain #berliniloveyoufilm A post shared by JimSturgess (@officialjimsturgess) on Oct 29, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

Whether or not Jim is in a relationship with mystery girl remains best known to Jim until the day he spills it to the public. From our investigations on Jim’s social media account, the mystery lady appears to be a Syrian author.

Read Also: Tuppence Middleton Bio, Wiki, Dating, Married, Husband, Kids, Net Worth

Jim Sturgess Age/Brief Bio

Sturgess was born as James Anthony Sturgess on 16th May 1981, in Wandsworth, London and raised in Farnham, Surrey.

Jim Sturgess Height: 6′ 0½” (1.84 m)