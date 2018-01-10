Advertisement

The American actor who portrayed the role of Jesus Christ in the 2004 Mel Gibson’s movie, Passion of the Christ is none other than Jim Caviezel. The movie was named the most virulently antisemitic movie made since the German propaganda films of World War II by Jami Bernard of the New York Daily News.

Jim Caviezel Bio, Wiki

Born September 26, 1968, as Jim Patrick Caviezel, in Mount Vernon, Washington, United States, Jim is a devout Catholic who stands up for the defense of his faith anywhere. His major interests while growing up were religion and basketball, but he changed his focus to acting after he got a foot injury in his second year in college.

Caviezel attended Mount Vernon High School for two years between 1984 – 1985 before moving to Seattle, Washington so he could play basketball at O’Dea High School, a Catholic all-boys high school. In 1985, he made yet another transfer to another Catholic school, John F. Kennedy Memorial High School, Burren Washington, where he also played basketball and finally graduated from in 1987. For college, he enrolled at Bellevue where he played college basketball.

Jim would later transfer to the University of Washington as a sophomore following a foot injury which put an end to his dream of becoming an NBA player. With the transfer, he changed his focus to acting and earned a degree in drama. Although he could not play professional basketball, Jim said it has given him the direction and discipline he needed in life.

See Also: Stephen King Wiki, Biography, Wife, Son, Family, House, Net Worth

Acting Career

Jim Caviezel’s career in films started with a play in Seattle which earned him a Screen Actors Guild card with a minor role in the 1991 film My Own Private Idaho. He then moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting. He would have given up on acting but for a phone call from Terrence Malick who cast and directed him in the World War II film The Thin Red Line (1998) which became his breakthrough.





Jim has gone ahead to appear in other notable films which include G.I Jane (1997), Ride with the Devil (1999) which is an American Civil War film, Count of Monte Cristo (2002), High Crimes (2002). He would later portray the role of Jesus Christ in Mel Gibson’s movie, Passion of the Christ in 2004. He claimed his role in the film put a hold on his acting career as leading roles did not come forth after that role. Adding that Gibson warned him against taking the role stating he would never work in Hollywood again to which he responded that we all have to embrace our crosses.

Jim is a man who upholds his faith and respects his wife both on screen and anywhere. He does not compromise principles and does not play love roles with nude scenes. A case was when he refused to do any love scenes with his on-screen wife Ashley Judd in High Crimes because it conflicted with his strong Catholic faith. And in Angel Eyes, Jim also refused to do a love scene with Jennifer Lopez because she was naked.

In 2006, Caviezel enrolled in at least one class as a part-time student at the University of Notre Dame.

Family

Jim’s is a tightly-knit Catholic family. His mother Margaret was a former stage actress of Irish descent and his father is James Patrick Caviezel, a chiropractor of Slovak and Swiss descent. His surname is of Romanish origin. Jim grew up with his four siblings, a younger brother, Timothy, and three sisters, Ann, Amy, and Erin in Conway, Washington.

Jim Caviezel’s Wife, Children

Caviezel is married to Kerri Browitt, a high school English teacher, and flutist. Isn’t it a wonder how an actor got married to a high school teacher? We’ll solve that puzzle for you. Jim’s sister, Amy, set them up on a blind date in 1993. It may not have been love at first sight, but their relationship blossomed after the date and led to many other dates.

Three years later, on July 20, 1996, they got married at the Immaculate Conception Church in Roslynn, Washington, and their love has endured into a marriage of more than two decades with no rumor of divorce in sight.

See Also: Craig Sheffer Bio, Married, Wife, Girlfriend, Divorce, Kids, Net Worth

Kerri is a graduate of Western Washington University. Jim and Kerri have adopted three children, 2 boys and a girl from China. Their two children were diagnosed with a brain tumor while the third one has sarcoma. However, this did not deter Jim in any way. Their names are Lyn Elizabeth, David, and Bo. He was offered a healthy newborn girl when he went to adopt his daughter but he opted for the five-year-old Lyn Elizabeth who had a brain tumor. Jim describes his wife as beauty and kindness personified.

When asked why they don’t adopt healthy children, the couple stated that they know the healthy children would find a good home but it is very likely the sick girl would not. They are both devout Catholics, who strongly oppose abortion. He has also featured in an advertisement opposing Embryonic Stem Cell Research and therapy in Missouri which is otherwise legal under the federal law.

Jim Caviezel Net Worth and Height

Jim is very hard working and focused. He gives his best in whatever role he plays and is worth $25 million.

Height: 1.88 m (6’2″).