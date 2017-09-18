Jim Cantore – he is the weatherman who can pass for a WWE fighter. He is a popular meteorologist who works at The Weather Channel (TWC).

Cantore is widely recognized as an on-air personality working for American basic cable and satellite television channel, TWC.

Jim Cantore Wiki/Bio

Jim was born on February 16, 1964, in Beacon Falls, Connecticut, U.S. and was raised in Vermont with his siblings and friends. He is currently 54 years old. He is an American belonging to the White-American ethnicity.

After attending the Lyndon State College and graduating in 1986, Cantore has been on the roller coaster of success which is going continuously in an upward direction.

Jim Cantore began his journalism career as an intern in the Weather Channel as the weather forecaster soon after graduating from the college. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential live broadcasters of the United States.

Cantore has been involved in weather broadcast since his very first job at the Weather Channel.

Jim Cantore is best known for his live reports from server weather issues. Jim has covered major weather issues like as hurricanes Katrina, Gustav, Rita, Isabel etc.

The weatherman rose to fame after he covered 5 hurricanes including Andrews.

Cantore has got a chance in reporting the Winter X games and PGA tournaments. He is a part of the most promising launch of Space Shuttle Discovery. He was awarded the prestigious NOAA in 2002.

In the AMS Television Seal of Approval, his name has also been bestowed. He is a member of National Weather Association.

Due to his continuous support and contribution in the field of landscapes, weather reporting he also got the membership in American Meteorological Society membership.

Cantore has got some awards to his name. In 2004, he received the NOAA-David S. Johnson Awards and much more. He was in a video ‘ItsAmazingOutThere’ by the Weather Channel which went viral and recently has 4.5 million views.

Jim Cantore Family/Wife/Gay

Though currently single, Cantore was married previously. From 1990-2007, Cantore was married to Tamara Cantore.

The couple who were colleagues met while at TWC and Cantore later proposed her. From a romantic relationship, the two decided to get married.

The couple had welcomed two children named; Christina as a daughter born in 1993, and Ben as a son born in 1995. They were living a happily married life until his wife Tamara was diagnosed with the Parkinson’s Disease.

Tamra suffers from Parkinson’s disease and both children have Fragile X syndrome. Their marriage couldn’t last long as they divorced in 2007. There had been speculation that Jim Cantore is gay; though still not proved.

Cantore does charitable work for the disease, which his ex-wife and his children suffered – [FRAXA] the Fragile X Research Foundation, and the Parkinson’s Unity Walk.

After Jim Cantore’s divorce from his wife, it was rumored that he dated Alexandra Steele. As of now, however, Jim seems to be single and is probably not interested in getting a girlfriend.

Cantore is a very private kind of person, as he has kept his personal and professional life confidential. Cantore seems to focus more on creating a stable professional career rather than focusing more on the details related to his personal life.

Jim Cantore Networth/Salary/Height

Jim Cantore has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million which is a very impressive figure for a meteorologist. His work and campaigns got appreciated throughout the country for Katrina in 2011.

Cantore earns a lot from media channel and also from the sponsorships and ads as well.

He is also involved in some charitable organization and also in social works as well. Jim also serves for the “Make a Wish Foundation” which helps food and clothes for the poor African and Asian people and also is a celebrity cabinet member with the American Red Cross Society.

For his height, Cantore is quite above average as he has a height of 5 feet 8 inches, which is around 1.73 meters. His weight still remains unknown. He is bald and has a light brown eye colour.

Cantore is active on social network platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.