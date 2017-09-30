Jillian Barberie is a Canadian-born American actress, television hostess, and radio personality who currently co-hosts Mid-Day LA on TalkRadio 790 KABC in Los Angeles.

Jillian Barberie Bio/Facts

Jillian Barberie was born on September 26, 1966, in Burlington, Ontario, Canada as Jillian Maria Warry.

Barberie who was adopted soon after her birth later realized after finding her biological parents that she was born to a native Irish mother and native Lithuanian father who had both immigrated to Canada and later went on to marry and raise Jillian’s two sisters.

Also See: Brittany Furlan Hot Pics, Instagram, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Wiki

Jillian went to Assumption Catholic Secondary School and then went on to graduate from Mohawk College in Hamilton, Ontario, with a diploma in broadcast journalism.

After her diploma, she worked for several other television stations, including The Weather Network in Montreal, Quebec, WSVN in Miami and KTTV in Los Angeles (WSVN and KTTV are Fox affiliates).

From 1995 to 2012 she was a co-host on the popular Los Angeles morning show Good Day L.A. Concurrently, from 2000 to 2005, she appeared on Fox Sports as the weatherperson for Fox NFL Sunday.

Apart from working as a TV presenter, Jillian has also shown her expertise in acting. She is best known for her roles in The Test (2001), Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) and EX-treme Dating (2002).

She has also featured in several other television dramas such as Clueless, V.I.P, Melrose Place, as well as comedic turns on the sitcom Yes, Dear and the Fox sketch comedy series MADtv.

Jillian Barberie Married, Kids, Divorce

Jillian’s relationships haven’t been void of ups and downs.

She was married to ex-major League Baseball player Bret Barberie in 1996, but the marriage hit the rocks in 2002 after six years of being together.

The couple did not make public the reason for their divorce.

In 2006, she decided to give marriage another trial, this time with an ex-Marine sniper turned Grant Reynolds.

After the tieing the knots with Reynolds in a personal ceremony, Jillian announced she was legally changing her name to Jillian Reynolds, but that she will retain Barberie as her original surname.

In December 2006 Jillian announced she was pregnant with her first child with Grant Reynolds.

Also See: Ryan Eggold Married, Wife, Dating, Girlfriend, Height, Body Measurements

She gave birth to her first child- a girl on 6th July 2007 named Ruby Raven Reynolds. Her second child with Reynolds came on 11th the January 2010 named Rocco Rio Reynolds

Later in 2013, she announced that she and her husband Grant were divorcing.

The divorce was finalized in February 2014 and Jillian is currently single and living with her two kids.who she got custody of.

Although she got custody of the kids, Jillian and her ex-husband have a joint responsibility towards the upbringing of the children.same interview. She said,

Speaking about her divorce in an interview. She said: “It is with great regret that my marriage to Grant is ending after more than six years. He is a special man and we have two amazing children.

“This was a mutual decision that was not taken lightly and we are committed to our children and will work together to ensure their happy and healthy upbringing.”

Also See: Natascha McElhone Married, Husband, Kids, Net Worth, Hot Pics

Jillian Barberie Net Worth

Barberie has been very successful in her career and her net worth is put around $6 million dollars.

The beautiful and famous 51-years-old journalist and actress is 5 feet 4 inches in height and weigh about 61 kg with an attractive figure body measurements of 35-25-36 inches with a pretty face as well.

You can also found her on her official social media networks like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Jillian Barberie recently had a surgery after she was bitten on her lips by a cocker spaniel (dog). And she had her lips sewed up by a plastic surgeon in a few hours.

Also See: Shanna Moakler Bio, Boyfriend, Kids, Net Worth, Body Measurements

She even posted two pictures of hers with the ten stitches in lips on her Twitter account.