Jill Wagner is an American television actress, game show host, and model.

Wagner shot to stardom after she signed in to the biggest stage of her career as the co-host for ABC competition comedic reality game Wipeout, from 2008-2014.

She advanced her pre-eminence after featuring as the Ford Motor Company’s Mercury brand spokesmodel in television ads from 2005 to 2011.

Wagner became known as “The Mercury Girl” in American households because of the commercials.

In Hollywood, the screen diva’s passion for acting landed her roles in the series “Punk’d” in 2003. “Punk’d” was Wagner’s debut and she made gallant appearances in the series for 6 episodes.

The ever-impressive actress is also widely known for her phenomenal performance in the Wolf Watch and Splinter (2008).

See Also: Sal Vulcano Gay, Married, Wife, Sister, Net Worth, Bio, Wiki

Jill Wagner is certainly one the most interesting and influential actresses of all time and this predominantly played out in 2006 when she starred in the Spike TV show “Blade: The Series”, playing the role of Krista Starr for 12 episodes.

She was further put on the map after appearing in series of Television shows such as Monk, Quintuplets, Dr. Vegas, Bones, and a Sony feature film called Guess Who?

Jill Wagner’s epic journey on acting was also felt in independently produced feature films, such as June Bug, Forgotten and Shifted.

As of 2016, Wagner hosted Handcrafted America on The Inspiration Network.

She’s set to feature in the upcoming Canadian movie Braven alongside Jason Momoa, Garret Dillahunt, Stephen Lang and Brendan Fletcher.

Wagner has worked with prominent Hollywood artists like Jimmy Kimmel, Tayler Posey, Dylan O’Brien and so on.

Jill Wagner Wiki, Family

Wagner was born on January 13, 1979, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was mainly raised by her father, David Wagner, a U.S. Marine, and her grandmother.

Shortly after she was born, her mother passed away. She, however, has an older brother.

Wagner attended Ledford High School. She took up Business Management at North Carolina State University Sigma Cum Laude and graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor’s degree.

Shortly after graduation, she moved to Los Angeles, where she hired a manager to coach her as-yet-non-existent television and film career.

Jill Wagner CBS Career

Jill Wanger currently works at American English language commercial broadcast television network (CBS).

The Emmy Award winner joined CBS in 2014 as MoneyWatch Reporter. She majors in a live report from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange for CBS affiliates across the country.

Jill Wagner Married

Before announcing her marriage officially, Wagner left many of her fans hankering for more of her love life with some images that created massive speculations about who the right guy could be.

In October 2016, the diva took a leap from her relationship with her boyfriend and engaged with him.

She subsequently went public on her relationship by officially announcing her engagement to David Lemanowicz in January 2017.

Two months later, the love birds appeared on Hallmark Channel’s Home and Family TV, where they shared their love story.

Check Out: Cassi Davis Age, Husband, Children, Bio, Married

The duo sealed their 17-year-old relationship on April 8, 2017, in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, when they exchanged marital vows.

17-year-old beautiful Jill and 20-year-old college hockey player didn’t fall for each other instantly when they first met at a friend’s party some couple of years back.

Jill starting going head over heels in love after hanging out with David three times on casual dates.

After the dates, the Wipeout co-host didn’t hear from David until she bumped into him in Afghanistan.

David, who worked in US Air Force was deployed to Afghanistan on a special mission as a special agent. The love birds started meeting again and finally got engaged in 2016.

Wanger’s husband was once a professional goalkeeper playing for the Florida Panthers, NHL.

The ever-beaming couple has a daughter together named Lija.

Jill Wagner Body Measurement

Simply put, Jill Wagner is a total diva.

She rocks the height of 5 feet and 8 inches and a body weight of 52.2 kg. Wagner’s sexy body measurements are 34-23-34 inches.

Her other hobbies, other than acting are singing, songwriting, and dream analysis. The diva has been keeping a dream journal since she was 10.

The super star has an amazing and impressive net worth speculated to be in the range of $4 million US dollars to $4.5 million.