Jill Marie Jones is an American actress and former professional dancer and cheer leader best known for her role as Antoinette “Toni” Childs–Garrett on the UPN comedy series, Girlfriends aired between 2000–2006.

Jill Marie Jones Bio/Wiki

Jones who born in Dallas, Texas, began her career as model, before moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting full-time

Her first screen debut was in 2000, on the Saturday morning series City Guys, later that same year, she won the co-leading role alongside Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks and Persia White for her role in UPN comedy Girlfriends.

Also See: Sheena Parveen Married, Husband, Wiki, Salary, Age

Jill Marie Jones has also appeared in a number of other films and had the recurring role as Cynthia Irving on the Fox supernatural series, Sleepy Hollow. From 2015 to 2016, she starred as Amanda Fisher in the Starz horror-comedy series, Ash vs Evil Dead.

She has also starred in comedy films Universal Remote and Redrum (both in 2007), she was also in The Perfect Holiday, alongside Queen Latifah, Terrence Howard, Morris Chestnut, Rachel True, and Gabrielle Union.

In 2008, Jill Marie Jones appeared in the Ne-Yo video for “She Got Her Own” which is a remix to his hit single “Miss Independent”.

In 2010, she appeared in the music video “Got Your Back” starring T.I. ft. Keri Hilson. Jones also co-starred alongside Laura Harring in the 2009 independent film Drool.

Jones was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader for two years, a Dallas Mavericks Dancer for one year, and toured with the United Service Organization (USO) and United States Department of Defense to Korea, Japan, Israel, and Egypt.

She has also performed on “Monday Night Football” and “The Miss Texas Pageant.

Also See: Crystal Marie Denha Spouse, Boyfriend, Wiki, Bio, Body Measurements

Jill Marie Jones Married

Jill Marie Jones is very secretive regarding her personal information. She rarely speaks about her personal life and thus has left fans in the dark as to whether has been married, married secretly or not.

Even though Jones already mentioned the qualities she would seek in her future husband, she hasn’t chosen any man for the marriage yet so we just have to wait until she an announcement concerning that part of her life.

When asked in an interview what are the three things she thinks would make a person a “marriage material”, Jill said:

“Honesty, first and foremost. Not just honesty with the other person, but honesty with yourself, because sometimes we want certain things from a marriage, but what we want and what can actually make us happy are two different things.

“For me, laughter is very important. For me it’s about a life partner, it’s about someone I want to see when I’m 90 years old on the swings and we’re still laughing and best friends. Enjoying it through the good, the bad, just having that love of that person. Third, I would say [inaudible] I think to have the same ultimate goal in mind because you can love somebody but they’re on a different path. And sometimes just because you love somebody doesn’t mean you that you don’t have to let them go because you dream is a different dream from theirs.

“I think that falls in with honesty as well. Staying honest with what you want and who you are.”

Jill Marie Jones Husband

Jill Marie Jones is not married but has been in three dysfunctional relationships – she dated an American actor Ray Liotta in 2006. The couple dated for about say 5 months and got separated in the same year. The exact reason for their separation has still not been revealed.

In 2005, Jill enjoyed an affair with an actor Bryce Wilson. The couple were not fated to be together – they separated in March 2006 and neither Jill nor Bryce has ever spoken a word regarding their relationship and separation.

She also dated a Russian musician Peter Dranga in 2013, things obviously didn’t work out for the couple who got separated a year later – 2014.

There were rumors some time ago of her having a child but it turned to be nothing but a rumor.

Also See: Maribeth Monroe Married, Husband, Boyfriend, Bio, Body Measurements

Jill seems to be in love with her pet dog Ciao Bello. She has frequently posted the pictures of her dog and the caption is something that makes every man jealous.

Jill Marie Jones Net Worth

There are a lot of questions about Jill Marie Jones net worth but Forbes valued her net worth at $1 Million as at May 2017.