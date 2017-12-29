Advertisement

The Entertainment Industry is littered with stories of Musicians and actors who started out, not on the streets, but in a community of faith. Their journey to fame more often than not, starts out in the pews of the Church Choir. But as the desire to be heard by a wider audience intensifies, most drift into more secular genres of music. Jessica Simpson epitomizes this storyline perfectly.

Jessica Simpson – Bio

Jessica was born on the 10th of July 1980, in Abilene, Texas, U.S. She has a bit of English, Scottish, distant German and Swiss-German ancestry. She is the first child of Tina Ann (nee Drew) and Joseph Simpson who was a Baptist Pastor. She has a younger sister, Ashlee Simpson who is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Both Ashlee and Jessica attended Prairie Creek Elementary and North Junior High, located in Richardson, Texas.

Jessica never really saw education and academics as her path to the top, she attended J. J Pearce High School but soon dropped out to pursue her dreams in music. Singing began for Jessica in the local Church Choir when she was eleven years old.

She auditioned for The Mickey Mouse Club at the age of twelve, auditioning with a performance of “Amazing Grace”. She advanced through multiple rounds of the talent hunt show eventually making it to a semi-finalist for the show alongside artists such as Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Justin Timberlake. After failing to emerge as the winner, she continued in the choir hoping for her lucky break. After other failures, she finally caught the attention of the then husband to Mariah Carey -Tommy Mottola, who was head of Columbia Records.

She had a great little look and a great attitude, a fresh new face, and something a bit different than Britney and all of them; she could actually sing.

She released her first album, Sweet Kisses, in 1999 and her second, Irresistible, including the hit single “I Wanna Love You Forever,” in 2001. Sweet Kisses rose to a new peak of number twenty-five on the Billboard 200 in August 2000. The album sold over two million copies in the United States, earning a double platinum certification from the RIAA; it has sold over four million copies worldwide.

Jessica Simpson’s Parents

Jessica enjoyed a special relationship with her father who was a psychologist and Pastor of the Baptist Church. He also acted as Jessica’s first manager while her mother was her stylist. Joe Simpson also had an enormous influence on Jessica’s personal life. As a Pastor, Joe was an advocate for chastity and high moral standards. Jessica was given a purity ring by her father when she was twelve years old as a sign of her commitment to sexual purity.

Jessica Simpson’s Husband, Divorce, Kids

In February 2002 Jessica announced her engagement to Nick Lachey. The wedding ceremony held on October 26 in Austin, Texas. In her single, “Sweetest Sin” (2003), Jessica Simpson hinted that she lost her virginity to Lachey.

MTV started a reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which focused on the couple’s marriage and the recording of Jessica’s third studio album. The show instantly became a pop culture phenomenon and success for MTV and would air for three seasons until 2005.

Unfortunately, the couple filed for divorce on December 16, 2005. Nick and Jessica did not sign a prenuptial agreement so, under California law, Nick was entitled to 50% of Jessica’s then $36 Million fortune. Opting to avoid a legal battle, Nick settled for a figure a lot less than the 50% mark.

Jessica is currently married to former American Football player Eric Johnson. They started dating In 2010, two years later, on May 1, 2012, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Maxwell Drew Johnson. Their second child, a baby boy named Ace Knute Johnson was born on June 30, 2013. The pair finally got married in 2014.

Jessica Simpson’s Net Worth

Jessica is more than just a musician, she has ventured into acting, and is also a successful fashion designer with her Jessica Simpson Collection. The collection includes product categories, such as footwear, handbags, denim, eyewear, lingerie, jewelry, outerwear, luggage, ready-to-wear, tween, maternity and kiddies. She is presently has a net worth of $150 Million

Jessica Simpson’s Body Measurements

From an early age, Jessica’s good looks have never been in question. Her body measurement is 36-25-35. She stands at 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 60 kg. She wears a 32 bra size.