Jessica Rogan is married to Joe Rogan. Joe Rogan has made a name for himself thanks to his ability to send huge crowds laughing at his jokes. He is no doubt one of America’s most favorite funny man.

Just in case you’re confused about the Joe Rogan we’re referring to, he is best know as a color commentator for the UFC. He has also hosted Fear Factor, The Man Show, and Joe Rogan Questions Everything. Additionally, he runs his own podcast The Joe Rogan Experience which is one of the most popular ones out there right now.

While Joe’s professional life is out there for the world to see, the funnyman is incredibly secretive when it comes to his personal life. This man loves his privacy, giving little or nothing away when it comes to details about his wife and kids. As a matter of fact, many of his fans never even knew he was married until recently.

His uber privacy has made fans even more eager for information about his wife and kids. This has led to numerous speculations, some of which, sadly cannot even be verified.

In recent years, there has been some confusion about a certain Jessica Rogan on Instagram whom many Joe Rogan fans immediately followed thinking it was their favorite funnyman’s wife, but it turned out not to be.

It turns out Joe Rogan’s Jessica Rogan doesn’t even have a social media account.





Read on as we attempt to explore some facts about the real Jessica Rogan, we mean Joe Rogan’s secretive wife.

Jessica Rogan Married/Relationship with Joe Rogan, Kids

It came to public knowledge in 2008 that Joe Rogan had had a child, a daughter with his girlfriend who was identified as just Jessica. Jessica and Joe got married in 2009 and in 2010, they had a second daughter.

The names of Jessica’s kids have never been revealed. In one of Joe’s podcasts in 2017, he talked about raising his kids but was careful not to give away too many personal details. Jessica also has a daughter from a previous relationship and Joe serves as the step-father.

Read Also: Winston Beigel Height, Wiki, Bio, Measurements, Net Worth

In the podcast, Joe also revealed that he has a child who is 20 years old. However, it is not clear if the 20-year old daughter is the one Jessica had from a previous relationship.

The couple seldom makes public appearances together, and have been spotted only a few times in public.

Jessica Rogan Wiki/Family

In 2008 when it was revealed that Joe Rogan was having a baby with his girlfriend named Jessica, the only information about her was that she was a former cocktail waitress.

However, many sources have gone on to claim that Joe Rogan’s Jessica is Jessica Schimmel (maiden name) one of the daughters of Robert Schimmel, the controversial X-rated comedian who died in an auto crash. Nevertheless, heightline.com does not have enough facts to prove this claim and we maintain that the claims might be mere speculations.

Jessica Schimmel whom many sites are claiming to be Joe Rogan’s wife is a television producer. She was born as Jessica Lynne Schimmel on June 28, 1978, in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. She is among the four children Robert had with his first wife Vicki Schimmel. Her siblings/step-siblings include Derek Schimmel, Aaliyah Schimmel, Jacob Schimmel, Sam Schimmel, Max Schimmel.

As a kid, Jessica often appeared with her father on the Howard Stern Show. As she grew older she became friends with many comedy acts in Hollywood.

In 2004, she did an interview with the Ocean View Press revealing that she attended the University of Arizona where she majored in Psychology and minored in Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Read Also: Reginald VelJohnson Dead Or Alive? Gay, Net Worth, Family

From our comparison, there seems to be little to no resemblance between Jessica Schimmel and the Jessica that Joe Rogan is married to, thus making it incredibly difficult to tell if they are one and the same person.

Maybe we’ll just have to wait till when Joe Rogan decides to reveal details about his wife and possibly her maiden name, only then will the facts be clear.