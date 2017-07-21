Jessica Parker Kennedy is a Canadian actress whose screen work began with the television film, Santa Baby in 2006 where she played Lucy the Elf – a role she reprises in the television film sequel, Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe (2009).

With a repertoire of television credits, Jessica Parker has continued to grace the silver screen with several other series – such as Smallville (2001) V (2009) and Undercovers (2010).

She has equally made several supporting role appearances in television-made features, including Behemoth (2011) and Collision Earth (2011).

Jessica Parker Kennedy who is also a trained singer has also appeared in high-profile movies, such as the biographical comedy 50/50 (2011), starring rising stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen and Anna Kendrick.

Jessica Parker Kennedy’s role as the prostitute, Max in Black Sails is still one of her most talked role in television series, thanks to her lesbian scenes.

Other movies to her credit includes – In Time (2011), she starred alongside Justin Timberlake and Amanda Seyfried, The Secret Circle (2011), she starred as “Melissa”, The Perfect Guy (2015) with Michael Ealy (2015).

Jessica Parker Kennedy splits her time between Vancouver and Los Angeles.

Jessica Parker Kennedy Family

As mentioned earlier, Jessica is a Canadian born in Calgary, Alberta, to a family of African, Italian, and Russian descent.

After graduating from high school, Jessica Parker went to Mount Royal College, also in Calgary, where she studied theatre arts.

The Black Sails actress is an only child who was obviously raised by her mother as she hasn’t said much about her father – giving so much credit to her mom for the way has raised her and for always been supportive.

“I’m grateful for my mother, Jessy had said in an interview. ” I’m an only child raised by a single mom. She was a teacher but she’s retired now.

“She’s always been really supportive of what I wanted to do when other people were like, “Oh my God, your child wants to be an actor—good luck with that.” She would say, “No, let her do it!”

Jessica Parker Kennedy Height

The 33-year-old actress is obviously not as tall as the likes of Serena Williams but she will certainly not go unnoticed in a crowd.

The hot attractive actress is about 5 ft ¾ inch tall that is 154 cm

Jessica Parker Kennedy Body Measurements

Jessica Parker Kennedy with attractive hourglass shaped body measures 36-25-35 inches, she wears 32B a bra size – no implants, and weighs 119 pounds.

In 2014, she posed for Maxim magazine, wearing only tiny red triangle bikini. She also posed in pink lace bra for Me In My Place.

Jessica Parker Kennedy Married

Jessica has never been married, but has in an interview expressed her intention of getting married, stating that it’s about time.

When asked about her ideal husband, she has said:

“I’m usually attracted to more interesting types of men. I have no desire to be with a cookie-cutter Ken doll. I like when a man has a positive self-image, no matter what he looks like. I’m not into rock-hard abs. I love when a man doesn’t take himself too seriously. He has to have a sense of humor. I can’t stand pompous men.”

In 2014, a rumor went around that she was in a relationship with her co-star and Australian actor, Luke Arnold as the two were spotted at various destinations in Vancouver where the series Black Snails was being shot bonding and enjoying couple-like activities together.

But nothing seems to have come out of the “supposed” relationship so far as the two never acknowledged their relationship in public and the charming Australian actor claims he is single.

Quite hard to believe that the astonishing actor who plays ladies’ man onscreen is single, right??

Oh Yes! the 33-years old actor in an interview said his busy schedule and constant travelling has made it difficult make sustainable relationships, thus, he has stayed single for a long and is single.

We hope our very own Jessica Parker Kenndy, finds her prince charming soon.