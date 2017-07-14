Canada has birthed a whole lot of talent and if you need hard proof all you have to do is to take a look at the star in question. She is one movie star whose ‘territories are yet to be explored’ and as such we want to get to know more about her as a whole. It is in that vein that we are looking into the topic Jessica Harmon’s wiki, married, age and her husband. Sit tight as this will prove to be a riveting piece as we get started on the topic of Jessica Harmon’s wiki.

Jessica Harmon’s Wiki/Age

Jessica Harmon’s wiki would be grossly incomplete if we did not start with the fact that she was born on December 27, 1985. She was born in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, to her parents; director Allan Harmon and producer Cynde Harmon. Apparently, show business is the family business as her brother is the actor Richard Harmon. It is quite obvious that the star and her brother alike were greatly influenced by their parents and as such, that is why they chose their line of work.

Nevertheless, we cannot confirm this, seeing as the star rarely reveals much about her personal life and her childhood in particular. On the topic of her age judging by her date of birth, the star is currently 31 years old and will be turning 32 this year. There is no information out there that draws a map of how the star got to the point she is at today, but she has starred in quite a number of productions over the years.

Though she is perhaps best known for her supporting roles in iZombie as FBI agent Dale Bozzio, there is so much more in her portfolio. She also co-starred as Megan Helms in Black Christmas and appeared in Battlestar Galactica: The Face of the Enemy, as Esrin. Her work in the television pilot Wolf Canyon earned her a Leo Award for Best Performance in a Music, Comedy, or Variety Program or Series.

In addition to that, she has starred in productions like Stranger in the House, Bona Fide, Outside the Lines, Reset, Love Under The Stars, Deeper, Along Came a Nanny, Body Language, Stolen from the Womb, Christmas Bounty, Anything But Christmas and so much more. Looking at the fact that she has done quite well for herself in her profession, one would expect for her to have quite the sizable income.

Much like a lot of information about her, the star has not disclosed her net worth, but we can assume that she is pulling in the big bucks, there is no doubt about that.

Jessica Harmon Married/Husband

This is a topic we really do not have much to say about, mostly because there is not much information out there about the star as a whole, talkless of her marital status. Judging from the fact that she has not released any information on the topic, it is generally assumed that she is single or that she is just a very secretive person. Nevertheless, we so hope that there is news on the matter soon enough.

Nevertheless, we so hope that there is news on the matter soon enough.