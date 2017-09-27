Jessica Caban is an American dancer, fashion model, and actress who not many people may get to know since she has not handled many things as an actress or even as a model.

Jessica Caban Wiki/Bio

Of Puerto Rican ethnicity, Jessica Caban was born Jessica Marie Caban on June 13, 1982, in New York City, United States. Together with her elder sibling, the beautiful model was raised in Harlem.

While there is no information about her education, Jessica began as a model as far back as 2002 when she contested and ended as runner-up in a nationwide search for models to represent Jennifer Lopez’s line “J-LO”.

With the success of the campaign, the model got the opportunity of appearing in different things including Proyecto Uno’s video “Holla”. She also appeared on magazine covers and a few commercials.

The next thing she would be a part of was Sí TV’s reality competition show, Model Latina. She got to win the reality show after defeating Darlenis Duran and walking home with the $10,000 prize that came with a Q Management contract.

Well known as a model, Caban has also had her thing with acting and it’s not just in a music video. Her first movie was Are You for Great Sex? She appeared in the movie in 2010.

For her performance in the movie, she went on to win two awards. The first was in the category of Best Acting Performance in a Feature Film at the Boston International Film Festival (2010) while the second was in the category of Festival Award for Best Actress at the Hoboken International Film Festival (2010).

Jessica Caban Dating/Boyfriend

A very beautiful model and actress who has worked with many brands, Jessica will have a long list of men trying hard to date her.

Interestingly, however, Jessica caban’s boyfriend is Bruno Mars. What is more interesting is that even though celebrities do not normally maintain single relationships for a very long time, the model and pop singer have remained together since 2011.

It is with Bruno Mars that Jessica has been living, but the two are yet to have any children. However, in March 2017, a rumor surfaced that Caban was pregnant with Bruno’s child, which some even claim to be a daughter. As it will turn out, that is hardly true since many months after, nothing is heard.

More so, there has been no evidence to the claim except social media emoji of a pregnant woman used by Jessica when she was showing how her face got fat with her hair up.

They have been living together since 2012 in Burno Mars’s Hollywood Hills home that has been estimated to cost $3 million.

While she has got her thing working for her, it is her relationship with the singer that has made her even more popular.

Jessica Caban’s Instagram and Snapchat have always been places where she easily shares her love with her boyfriend.

Jessica Caban Height

With dark brown hair and dark eyes, Jessica Caban has a height of 5 ft. 4 in. The model has the beauty and body that makes it rather easy for her to succeed in her chosen career.

She has a body weight of 117lbs (53kg) and a body measurement of 35-24-34 Inches. Her bra size is 35C, and she has a waist size of 24 inches and a hip size of 35 Inches.

Jessica Caban Facts

Jessica Caban and her Marry You singer boyfriend have spent more than 6 years together.

She got the wrath of the social media after the 2014 Grammy in which Bruno Mars’s Unorthodox Jukebox won Best Pop Vocal Album of the year. When Mars was making the dedication of the award, Jessica seemed to be smiling, but the moment he said he was dedicating it to his mother who had died, what appeared to be a frown took over the model’s face. The social media got mad over the reaction and even though she tweeted that it was not a frown but she was only fighting off tears, things weren’t made easy for her.

Caban is more than 3 years older than her boyfriend. But as it is said, age is just but numbers.

She is very close to Bruno’s family and most especially his sisters.

She has a strong presence on social media.