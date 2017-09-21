Jesse Lee Soffer is an American actor who is most active on the small screen. Starting out as a child actor, we’ve literrally watched Soffer grow up on our screens. Soffer gained widespread recognition playing Will Munson on the CBS soap opera As the World Turns, a role that garnered him 3 Emmy nominations. In recent years, he is best recognized as the hunky detective on NBC drama Chicago PD. Soffer also stars in related shows like Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

Jesse Lee Soffer Bio

Jesse Lee Soffer was born on April 23, 1984, in Ossining, New York to Stan Soffer and Jill B. Hindes. He has four siblings namely; Melisa Soffer, Jenna Hindes, Craig Soffer, Shayne A. Hindes. His family relocated to Tarrytown before making their home in Connecticut where Soffer spent the most part of his early days attending the private coeducational boarding prep school, The Gunnery. In school, Soffer was an active athlete. He played soccer and in his senior year, he made the all-star team. He graduated in 2002 before attending college at New York University.

Soffer’s love for acting developed when he was just a kid. At the age of 6, he landed his first ever acting gig in a commercial for Kix cereal. At 8, Soffer made his Hollywood debut appearing in the feature film, Matinee (1993).

His subsequent films would include Safe Passage (1994), The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), and A Very Brady Sequel (1996). Soffer got his first recurring TV role in Two of a Kind alongside the famous Olsen twins. After another recurring role in Guiding Light (1999), Soffer went on a brief hiatus to focus on his studies as a senior in high school.

He returned to acting in 2004 with a role in As the World Turns which became his big break bringing him 3 Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series (2006, 2007, 2008), as well as a Soap Opera Digest Award nomination for Outstanding Younger Lead Actor (2005).

Soffer returned to film in 2007 appearing in sports drama film Gracie as Johnny Bowen. However, Soffer remained more active on the small screen appearing in TV movies and taking up guest roles in a number of TV shows including CSI: Miami (2008), The Philanthropist (2009), The Mentalist (2011) and a main role in The Mob Doctor.

In 2013, Soffer landed the role of Jay Halstead in the second season of Chicago Fire. He then became one of the main characters in the first spin-off Chicago P.D.

Jesse Lee Soffer Dating/Girlfriend

It was reported in 2014 that Soffer began dating his Chicago P.D castmate Detective Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush). Bush, a former star of One Tree Hill is no stranger to dating her castmates — she dated 3 of her OTH castmates (Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty, and Austin Nichols) and even married one (Murray) for 6 months before the marriage was annulled. Atypical of her past relationships with her castmates, this one didn’t last long…

At first, Soffer and Bush kept their relationship on the low-key, but it wasn’t long before word got out that they were a pair.

Upon the revelation of their relationship, a source told E!;

“They’ve [Sophia and Jesse] been secretly dating for over three months, but only their close friends knew…Jesse is super-sweet and they are really cute together.”

News of their breakup hit the tabloids in June 2015, making the duration of their relationship about a year.

“Sophia and Jesse just didn’t work out. They dated for about a year and then grew apart. They’re still friends though!” an insider told Just Jared who broke the news.

To the delight of fans, Bush continued to play the on-screen love interest of Soffer on Chicago P.D, despite their off-screen breakup.

After the news of their split, paparrazzi cameras caught Soffer and Bush holding hands on the streets of New York in September 2015 (pictured). However, it could not be confirmed if the two were back together or if it was just a friendly hold.

In August 2017, it was reported that Bush was leaving the NBC drama after 4 seasons, but could return for guest roles.

Jesse Lee Soffer Height, Body Measurements

It would interest fans to know that Soffer does his own stunts on Chicago P.D, which means he puts in a lot of work to make sure he stays athletic. But Soffer wasn’t always hunky, or interested in building a bulky body.

“I liked being one of the fastest guys on the field,” he told Mens Fitness.

“I’m playing a cop in Chicago. So I have to look beefier—like a guy who eats steak and potatoes,” Soffer added.

Throwing more light on how he got his body built for his detective role, he said;

“I’ve been doing a lot of deadlifting and squatting for overall strength. And then I push a sled on a huge turf track at the end of the workouts. It’s brutal!”

While the body measurements of the hunk has never been revealed, he is estimated to stand at about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

