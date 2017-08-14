Born on May 28, 1979, Jesse Bradford is one of the Hollywood stars who literally have entertainment running in their veins.

He is an American actor who started featuring in the media as early as 8 months old.

From 1984 till present the actor has starred in over 30 movies and a good number of TV shows like NCIS, Guys with kids, Sequestered and 2017 Shooter.

For his charm and acting skills, America loves this actor.

Jesse Bradford Married

For over 12 years, the star was married to Country Singer, Julie Roberts.

The handsome hunk tied the knot with singer Julie Roberts in 2005.

Till the time of their divorce, Jesse Bradford’s Marriage was always top secret and details not open to the media.

The singer and songwriter made her debut in 2004 with the hit song, Break Down Here.

Julie Roberts auditioned for the 4th season of the Voice reality show in 2013 but didn’t make it.

Not much is known about the couple’s children. They have 2 sons, Owen Jesse who is 11 years and Caleb Michael who is 9 years.

See Also: Diego Klattenhoff Married, Wife, Family, Body Measurements, Wiki, Bio

Jesse Bradford Girlfriend

In his usual secretive fashion, Jesse has been involved with the rapper, Azealia Banks.

Azealia Amanda Banks is a rapper, singer, songwriter and an actress.

The award winning singer is known for being opinionated when it comes to human/women rights as it concerns African-Americans.

The news of their romance hit the media as a rumour. They initially withheld any confirmatory comments but it is official that the two entertainers are a couple.

Before now, Jesse has been in a couple of other celebrity relationships.

Jesse Bradford Height

The American actor who is of the white ethnicity has a height of over 5 feet 8 inches (176cm).

Jesse Bradford Wiki

The child actor was born to parents who were both actors. His father was Terry Porter and his mother, Curtis Watrouse. Both were famous and appeared in several TV commercials.

Brown eyed Jesse is the only child of the celebrity couple.

Jesse Bradford Watrouse grew up in Norwalk, Connecticut.

After his primary education, he proceeded to Brien McMahon High School where he became the most popular student in school.

See Also: DJ Qualls Wife, Girlfriend, Sister, Height, Weight, Body Measurements

While in school he had starting putting his good looks and acting talent to good use.

Aside his popularity, Jesse recalls being a pretty good student with a special interest in the tennis sport.

For his tertiary education Jesse enrolled at Columbia University where he earned himself a bachelor’s degree in Film.

About acting, the actor says:

“Everyone always told me I was fated to be in front of the camera.”

Thanks to his parents, Jesse first appeared in a Q-tip TV commercial at 8 months.

With his family’s support the young man set out to find his foot in the entertainment world. He modeled and auditioned for acting roles.

Making his debut, Jesse landed a role in the 1984 movie Falling in Love, acting co-side veteran actor, Robert De Niro.

In time he went on to feature in a host of other top rated movies. Popularly he is known for his roles in the movies, Romeo & Juliet (1996), Bring It On (2000), According to Spencer (2001), Clockstopper (2002), Swimfan (2002), Eulogy (2004), Happy Endings (2005), Heights (2005), My Sassy Girl (2008), Perfect Life (2010) amongst others.

Jesse Bradford has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

The star had once registered his utter amazement at Clint Eastwood’s directorial skills and his uncompromising pursuit for perfection.

“It’s kind of cool because, as an actor, it forces you to be on your game. With this movie, I learned really quickly to be very clear on what I thought were the most important aspects of the scene and how I wanted those aspects to come off”.

Aside his acting and modelling skills, the ambidextrous entertainer is a guitarist who loves children.

In his words:

“I love being around kids; they’re honest and refreshing, and I love teaching them new things.”

Jesse Bradford Measurements

For someone whom together with his parents has modelling experiences keeping up with is good looks comes almost naturally.

Jesse has one of the best body shapes in Hollywood. Below are his body measurements:

Weight in Kilograms: 70kg

Weight in Pounds: 154lbs

Chest in Inches: 40 Inches

Waist in Inches: 30 Inches

Biceps in Inches: 14 Inches