Jeremy Roloff is a television personality best known for his presence on TLC’s reality series; Little People, Big World (which happens to be the base of his success story). He also works as a photographer.

He is an American by Nationality and had his early life in the rolling hills of Helvetia in Oregon. Jeremy Roloff’s family owns 36 acres of fabulous farmland near the Portland in Oregon which is a tourist destination; in which they grow pumpkins and launched the Pumpkin Food Product Business.

Jeremy Roloff Bio

Jeremy Roloff was born in Oregon, U.S.A on the 10th of May 1990 to dwarf parents Matthew Roloff and Amy Roloff. His father was into the sales of computer software.

He has a fraternal twin called Zachary Roloff who is shorter than he is but they both share a strong bond from childhood. He also has two younger siblings, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff.

He went to Brooks Institute of photography in Southern California where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in photography in June 2017. His interest is in photography, exploring the world and building.





Though he is nicknamed Jer Farmer, unlike the other members of the Roloff family, Jeremy’s life is not limited to just the family’s farm.

Is Jeremy Married, Does He Have a Wife?

Jeremy Roloff is married to his longtime girlfriend Audrey Mirabella Botti. They met after a blind date meeting set by their friend. After their first meeting, he chased her for 2 years before they really started dating.

The couple eventually dated for 3 years in a long distance relationship; as Jeremy went to film school in Santa Barbara, and Audrey ran cross country and track for Oregon State.

Jeremy Roloff later proposed to her on the TLC show; Little People Big World on the 15th of March 2014, and they got married on the 20th of September 2014.

The wedding ceremony took place in Hillsboro, Oregon in Audrey’s backyard and was aired on the reality TV series, “Little People Big World”. The ceremony was described as a fairy tale story.

Jeremy Roloff and Audrey moved to Los Angeles just after their honeymoon. Audrey worked in the winery while Jeremy worked in production but after a year, they realized the life there was not for them.

They then moved to Oregon, closer to Roloff Farms where they plan to build their home. The couple welcomed their daughter Ember Jean Roloff on the 10th of September 2017.

Is Jeremy Roloff Gay?

Jeremy has been involved in a racial controversy. He made homophobic comments online which appeared in an article entitled “A Big Bigot in the Land of the Little People” on the 1st of September 2008 issue of the National Enquirer, this led to angry reactions from betrayed fans.

In the comments, Jeremy used hate speech slurs to describe African Americans, Mexicans, and gay people, there’s no indication anywhere that he’s gay

As soon as the article was published, Matt Roloff, his father released a statement confirming that the comments were indeed Jeremy’s and that he and Amy Roloff have attempted to teach Jeremy to respect all areas of difference and diversity.

Net Worth

Jeremy Roloff has been able to make a huge net worth for a boy his age due to his good reality television career. The popular TV show Little People Big World which premiered on the 4th of March 2006 is a story of Jeremy’s family which mostly centers on his parents and his twin brother. The show aired off in 2010 but was brought back due to its immense popularity.

Jeremy’s career as a television personality gives him a weekly income of $2000, a monthly income of $8000 and an annual salary of $100,000.

His total net worth is estimated to be slightly above $300,000.

Height

Although Jeremy Roloff was born to dwarf parents and having a dwarf twin brother, he has a height of 1.78m (5feet 10inches)

Who is Audrey Mirabella Botti (Jeremy Roloff’s Wife)?

Audrey was born on the 19th of July 1991 in the Portland suburbs in Oregon. She grew up with her extremely supportive parents, a sister and a brother in the suburbs of the Portland. Audrey went to sunset high school and graduated from college with a double major in Business, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

She is a blogger/writer, speaker, and runner. Audrey is enthusiastic about running as she was influenced by her father at an early age. She was a vivid runner in college and was the team captain for the Oregon State Beavers, although she is not a professional runner.

She also began writing at an early age which influenced her current blogging career. She has a website where she posts blogs and pictures since 2010.

Her website name came from the name her family and friends called her: Auj, she came across the name Poj and decided to use it. Her life mantra is “Always More”. The red-haired is also fond of railroad tracks.