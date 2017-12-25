Advertisement

Jenny Dell was born as Jennifer Dell to American parents over 30 years ago. She has grown to be a prominent name in the world of journalism starting off at NESN where she gained professional experience covering the Boston Red Sox, from there she moved on to and currently works for CBS Network as an NFL reporter. Jenny is a young woman who in her line of profession is every bit exceptional. She has stood out among her peers for excellence from a high school sports team cheerleader to a top celebrity journalist.

Jenny Dell’s Bio, Age

Jenny was born precisely on 26th July 1986 in Southbury, United States to white American parents who are from Brooklyn. She was raised by her family and did much of her growing up in Connecticut as a normal “daddy’s girl” who spends time with her father watching the Yankees.

She attended Pomperaug High School where she excelled as a cheerleader of the high school sports team till she graduated in 2004 upon completing her studies. For college, Jenny went to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst where she graduated with a Summa Cum Laude in Sports Management & Hospitality and Tourism Management. During her days in UMass, she subscribed membership to the squad of cheerleaders and also served on the UMass Athletic department where she effectively managed and hosted athletic events for the student’s body, alumni and donors.

Upon completing her studies at UMass, she came onboard at ESPN where she worked for 4 years in the production department of the sports network. From there, she moved on to NESN Sports Today and put in several years of work with them which was beneficial in buffering her professional exposure at that time. At NESN, she earned her popularity for covering matches and highlights of Boston Red Sox where she also met her heart-throb. The duo were joined in holy matrimony in 2016 on Valentine’s day.

Today, Jenny Dell is happily married to her former Boston Red Sox boyfriend now husband- Will Middlebrooks, a popular face in American Baseball. Their union is working well and there are no rumours or pointers to their separation which is sadly typical of celebrity marriages. Theirs is a happy glamorous union.





Jenny Dell’s Feet, Body Measurement

Jenny has not been specific about her height and weight, but for the much we have found out, she stands at about 5.3 feet weighing not more than 107 pounds. She has a lovely pair of feet that walked up the success ladder in her career very fast. Those feet are US standard size 6.5.

Seeing her for the first time, her glamorous hour-glass shape with an attractive large cup size will make her looks stick to your memory. Her male fans can’t stop complimenting on how perfect her bust is. While a few hold the opinion that she might have used breast implants, a greater majority opine and concluded from close observations that they are a piece of natural feminine endowment.

The exact statistics for her most striking body features are given as Breasts-Waist-Hips: 39-25-36 inches (99-64-91 cm) respectively.

Jenny Dell on Instagram

She is showered with an abundance of love by her numerous fans and followers all over the social media. Like most American celebrities, Jenny Dell has a steadily growing number of Instagram followers. This is not to say she is not visible on other social media sites like Twitter and Facebook, rather her Instagram account gets the most attention.

Currently, she has about 49.3k Instagram followers, while she is following about 630 persons so far and has made about 538 posts as at our time of writing. Her Instagram posts cover most things about her celebrity life and career, no wonder the number of her followers keep rising steadily. You can find her on Instagram here.

Jenny Dell’s Salary

Jenny Dell as expected earns an outstanding salary from all indications, her total salary boosts her network which is a pointer to it being substantial. Jenny Dell earns about $150, 000 annually with a net worth of $700, 000. For a long time, this piece of information was kept out of public knowledge but at last, we got a hold of it.