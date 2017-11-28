Jennifer Flavin Stallone is an American actress and a former model who has gained much limelight as Sylvester Stallone’s wife. The woman is also an entrepreneur.

She was born on 14 August 1968 in California, USA. It was in Los Angeles that she was raised alongside her 6 siblings.

Jennifer Flavin Personal Life

Jennifer and her other siblings were mostly raised by their mother after her father died when she was only 11 years old.

For her education, the girl who would later grow up to be a lot of things attended the El Camino Real High School which was in Woodland Hills, California.

Even before she got to the age of 20, Jennifer Flavin had already started as a Model before later trying it out as an actress.





Jennifer Flavin Wedding, Daughters

At the time Jennifer met Sylvester Stallone, he was already 42 while the model was just 19. More so, he had already had 2 divorces and he didn’t look completely ready to settle for a single woman.

After the two began dating, it didn’t move all smooth as the model later got to find out that her Romeo was actually cheating on her with another model, Janice Dickinson, but she still didn’t want to believe.

However, she later got the shocker of her life when she got a six-page letter from sly which he sent to her breaking off the relationship.

“You can’t just write somebody off in a letter after six years. It’s not like I was going to try to beg him to come back to me or anything. I just wanted to talk,” she said as she revealed how devastated the whole thing left her.

He did this because Janice was pregnant and he was made to believe that the child she was carrying was his. Nevertheless, as it all turned out, the actor had nothing to do with the child thanks to a DNA test.

When that was done, Sly went on to other women such as Andrea Wieser who was then 22 and a model. There were also rumors of him having a romance with a married woman, Cindy Crawford, and then he went on to another model, Angie Everhart with whom he was engaged for some time.

Next, he went back to where it all began, to Jennifer Flavin. That was in 1995, and this time around he was a changed man or mostly so.

Having got back together, Sly and Jennifer welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Rose Stallone on August 27, 1996. This brought them even more together, and they got married on May 17, 1997.

The couple had their wedding in London, after which they flew to Ireland for the honeymoon.

The couple’s next daughter, Sistine Rose Stallone was born in 1998, while the youngest, Scarlet Rose Stallone came in 2002.

Considering the past of Rambo, it was very hard for one to guess that the marriage was going to last very long. But then close to 30 years since they met and over 20 since they got married, the marriage seems as strong as ever, with Sly wearing a tattoo of his wife.

Jennifer Flavin Net Worth

A woman with so much to admire, Jennifer Flavin is a very hardworking woman since from the time she began her modeling career. She rose to a point where she was paid $5,000 a day after signing a fashion modeling contract with Revlon and MCM Luggage.

Apart from modeling, she has also been a part of a few movies, even though she didn’t make it far as an actress. She appeared in movies and documentaries including Rocky V, Good Day Live, American Gladiator, and The Contender.

More so, she is the co-founder of a line of cosmetic and skincare products known as the Serious Skincare.

Considering how hard she has worked, it will only be fair to expect that the woman has a very good net worth. That will be very right as Jennifer Flavin Stallone has a net worth of over $10 million. This is even when her husband’s net worth is placed at close to $400 million.

Jennifer Flavin Facts and Body Measurements

Age: 49 years

Date of Birth: August 14, 1968

Occupation: Model, actress, and entrepreneur

Height in Meters: 1.75m

Height in Centimetres: 175cm

Weight in Kilograms: 59kg

Weight in Pounds: 130lbs

Bra Size: 34C

Body Measurement and Size: 34-24-35

Net Worth: $10 million