Jenna Wolfe has been a recognized name in American reporting scene since 2004. Her best years began in 2007 when she joined NBC’s Today as a correspondent. She then worked on the weekend version rightly titled Weekend Today.

Wolfe joined Fox’s FS1 in September 2017 as a mediator for their new show “First Things First” with Chris Carter and Nick Wright.

“We’re thrilled to have Jenna join the FOX Sports family,” said Vice President, Daily Studio Production for FS1, Whit Albohm. He added, “Her chemistry with Nick and Cris is unmistakable, and her extensive broadcast experience makes her an obvious choice for the role.”

“I am very excited to join FOX Sports and FIRST THINGS FIRST and get back to my roots in sports television,” Wolfe said of her new job. “We have an incredible opportunity to create a fantastic new show for viewers and I can’t wait to work with Nick, Cris and the rest of our team,” she added.

Jenna Wolfe Bio/Wiki/Facts

Jenna Wolfe was born as Jennifer Wolfeld on February 26, 1974, in Kingston, Jamaica. She was raised in Pétion-Ville, Haiti from when she was 5 years old. When she turned 15 in 1989, her family relocated to the United States of America.

Wolfe’s father Bennet Wolfeld who was born and raised in Puerto Rico was a successful businessman who owned a chain of leather factories. Her mother Sheila Greenfeld hailed from New Jersey, America. Wolfe’s parents would later relocate from Puerto Rico to Jamaica in order to expand their business. Her both parents were Jewish and as a result, Wolfe was raised to obey religious principles and had a bat mitzvah.

In the United States, Wolfe attended the State University of New York, Geneseo (SUNY, Geneseo) for two years from 1992 to 1994. She later transferred to State University of New York, Binghamton (SUNY Binghamton) from where she completed her studies in 1996, receiving a Bachelors degree in French and Haitian English. She is fluent in French and Creole.

While in college, Wolfe interned at NBC program, Today Show. She then worked as a sports caster for WICZ-TV in Binghamton, New York, WUHF-TV in Rochester, New York and WPHL-TV in Philadelphia (2001) when she became the first female sportscaster for the station. Wolfe spent two years at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) Network as the host of the flagship program “MSG SportsDesk.”

Wolfe began to gain recognition in 2004 when she joined WABC-TV as a weekend morning sports anchor for Eyewitness News where she also had a special segment called “Jenna’s Beef.”

After three years at WABC, Wolfe returned to NBC News in 2007 and remained until 2015. At NBC, she worked as an anchor and correspondent. In 2014 she was demoted to Today lifestyle and fitness correspondent.

In addition to broadcasting, Wolfe has built for herself a personal fitness brand. She has an online show dedicated to personal well being and has also written several books.

As a way of giving back to society, Wolfe works with Wellness in the Schools (WITS) to inspire healthy eating and fitness for kids in public schools.

Jenna Wolfe Married/Dating/Lesbian

Wolfe came out as a lesbian in 2013 stating NBC News correspondent Stephanie Gosk as her partner.

When Wolfe made the announcement, she also revealed that she was expecting her first child with Gosk.

She gave birth to their daughter on August 21, 2013. She is named Harper Estelle Wolfeld-Gosk.

Wolfe gave birth to their second child named Quinn Lily on February 4, 2015. In both cases, she underwent artificial insemination with an anonymous donor. Wolfe chose to carry the kids, as a matter of fact, her most memorable sweaty moment is Giving birth!

Wolfe is very open about her personal life, she often takes to her social media to share pictures of her two daughters like the one pictured above.

Jenna Wolfe Girlfriend – Stephanie Gosk

Wolfe and Gosk began their relationship in 2010. After three years, they got engaged in 2013. As at the time of this writing, the pair is planning their wedding.

Gosh works on all NBC News platforms including Today, NBC Nightly News and MSNBC.

Trivia: Wolfe loves skydiving, waterskiing, and racquetball.