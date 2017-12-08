Jenn Sterger is an American model, sports journalist, and actress. Sterger has had her fair share of drama and controversy since getting into the limelight. Like in 2010 when she was the recipient of NFL quarterback Brett Favre’s racy voicemails and photos, the latter was, however, alleged. Favre admitted to sending only voicemails, an act that set him back $50,000 in fines. However, the fine was said to be because of Favre’s refusal to cooperate with the investigations in a “forthcoming manner.” Here is more about Sterger’s career and how she got famous.

Jenn Sterger Bio/Wiki/Age

Jennifer Lynette Sterger was born on November 29, 1983, in Miami. She attended Gaither High School and later the Florida State University where she began building her celebrity status. Sterger alongside three other FSU students – C.J. Perry, Allison Torres, and Jessica Fuqua gained popularity in school for always wearing skimpy clothes and cowboy hats to football games.

During a Miami-Florida State football game aired on ABC Sports, Sterger and her girls gained more popularity after cameras spotted them.

After her college graduation, Sterger began modeling. She has posed numerously for both Playboy and Maxim magazines. In March 2008, Sterger was featured on E! TV’s Byte Me: 20 Hottest Women of the Web. Sterger has shilled for brands such as Sprint and Dr Pepper.

A sports lover, Jenn also aspired to become a sports journalist. She previously worked for Sports Illustrated, writing a Wednesday feature on their website’s “Scorecard Daily” column. Sterger in 2008 landed a job with the New York Jets as the team’s GameDay host.





Sterger has also worked for ABC Sports as the host of Race to March Madness, and for Fuel TV as a reporter.

In October 2017 after ESPN had ended ties with Barstool sports as a result of negative comments the sports blog made against women, Sterger blasted ESPN saying that they were no different from Barstool as she had in the past been a victim of sexual harassment by ESPN employees.

Narrating an incident when she went to Charlotte for an on-air job with ESPN, Sterger revealed that after testing for the show, a male employee tricked her into following her to the strip club.

“I had to watch as my male coworkers got lap-dances from girls while they teased me about how I was uncomfortable and didn’t want to participate,” Sterger revealed in a message posted on Twitter.

After that night, two of her bosses confronted her about going to the strip club and when she admitted that she was there they fired her.

“I told them I had been, but didn’t want to be there once I realized what it was. They admonished me and said it was a bad look for the company for me to be there and to never do it again. I was fired before my plane landed in Tampa.”

Sterger further revealed that the male employee was unpunished and had even risen up the ranks at ESPN.

Since we are being honest, I will say this: I HATE how Barstool Sports treats women. But the other side is JUST as bad. pic.twitter.com/i8kSoyA98A — Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) October 24, 2017

ESPN almost immediately, responded to Sterger’s allegations, saying that the incident was never brought to their attention. In a statement, ESPN said;

“We have no record of this ever being brought to our attention. We thoroughly investigate all allegations brought to us. Fostering a professional and respectful workplace is a top priority for ESPN and we always encourage people to report any issues.”

Sterger relocated to Los Angeles in 2012 to pursue a career as an actress and comedian.

Jenn Sterger Net Worth: $1.5 Million

Jenn Sterger Boyfriend/Husband, Kids

As of this writing, Jenn Steger is engaged to be married to Cody Decker, a professional baseball player. Their engagement was on December 23, 2016. Sterger met Decker on Twitter.

Decker whom the San Diego Union-Tribune named “One of the most colorful characters in professional baseball” is very popular on social media. He is known for his pranks, most notably the one where he convinced veteran outfielder Jeff Francoeur that their teammate, pitcher Jorge Reyes, was deaf. The prank received over 1.5 million views on YouTube.

We’re making a live action version of Wreck it Ralph. A night of #nolimitsfordeafchildren with @antiherobaseball A post shared by Jenn Sterger (@jennifersterger) on Oct 7, 2017 at 11:14pm PDT



Born on January 17, 1987, Decker is a Santa Monica native. He is also Jewish. He is best known for his minor league appearances. However, in 2015, he joined the major league, playing for the San Diego Padres.