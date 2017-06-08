He is just as relevant as any other celebrity we talk about on here, but this new found recognition really came about after his very public divorce with his famous spouse, Aisha Tyler. Despite that, he is very successful in his own right but not as famous as his ex-wife. In that vein, let us look at the topic of Jeff Tietjens Wiki, Bio, Height, Kids, Attorney. It will certainly prove to be both educative and entertaining.

See also: Josina Anderson’s Wiki, Bio, Married, Husband, Bald, Net Worth

Jeff Tietjens Wiki/Bio/Attorney

Jeff Tietjens wiki/bio would not be complete without mentioning that he was born in 1968 and he is of Italian descent. The successful lawyer, who hails from San Fransisco, California received his bachelor’s and master degree in law and administration from Dartmouth College in the late 1990s. Presently, he is an attorney with his own law firms in New York and San Francisco.

On his own, he is quite accomplished and his bank balance and net worth is a testament to this fact. Tietjens’ net worth is estimated to be around $5.0 million and he has a fat paycheck to back that up. In addition to that, the successful attorney used to live in Los Angeles in a home estimated to be worth $2.0 million, with 2,507 square feet, three bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.

Jeff Tietjens wiki would be even more incomplete if we fail to mention the real news about him these days which surrounds his divorce from his wife, Aisha Tyler, of roughly 23 years. The two were college school sweethearts who got married in 1992. They met while attending Dartmouth College, New Hampshire and they must have really hit it off seeing as they decided to take the bold step of holy matrimony.

Advertisement

The hammer of separation came down on their union in the year 2015, and since then it has been quite a roller coaster of a divorce case. By April 2016, Tietjens filed for divorce from Tyler, citing irreconcilable differences. It really took everyone by surprise considering the fact that they have been together for quite a long time. Most Hollywood marriages do not even last for a quarter the time that theirs did, so it was quite sad that it had to end.

While people were trying to figure out exactly what caused the break-up, they came up with quite a number of reasons. First, they pointed out the fact that Aisha could not conceive kids, but that speculation went down as the rumor that it was. So that leaves practically anything else, no one really knows why Jeff filed for divorce, but it is evident that Aisha is not too happy with the decision.

Although alimony was not a part of the divorce agreement, in recent happenings, the court has ordered Aisha to pay the sum of $2.0 million in spousal to her ex-husband. So, she will be required to pay $31,250 per month over the next four years, plus an additional $500,000 and he also gets the couple’s 2012 Lexus while she gets to keep their 2013 Tesla.

Jeff Tietjens Height/Kids

Jeff has only recently become the subject of such public scrutiny, so it is no surprise that his height and other body measurements have not been listed. As mentioned earlier, he had no children with his ex-wife, Aisha Tyler, due to the fact that she was unable to conceive. So, it is safe to say that the attorney has no kids as of this moment. In the wake of any new developments, you will be the first to know.

That is all we have on the very comprehensive topic of Jeff Tietjens Wiki, Bio, Height, Kids, Attorney.