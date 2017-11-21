It’d be inadequate to make a list of phenomenal actresses without naming Jean Smart therein. The awards and nominations she has received for being a film, television and stage actress is a testament to this.

While she can brag about winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for her role as Lana Gardner on NBC’s sitcom – Frasier, she also takes pride in her third Emmy which she received under the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for portraying Regina Newly in ABC’s Sitcom – Samantha Who?. Most recently (in 2016) she won the Critics’ Choice Television Award as the Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries. The award was for being Floyd Gerhardt in the black comedy series created by Noah Hawley – Fargo. In all, Jean Smart has received no fewer than 11 nominations for prestigious awards.

Known for her comedic roles, Jean Smart’s acting career kicked-off shortly after she graduated from college. It all started with her appearing in regional theatre in Alaska, Washinton and throughout the Pacific Northwest. Records have it that she performed with the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland and the Seattle Repertory Theatre before she moved to New York in order to take part in Off-Broadway productions. Among other things, she was admired for her remarkable performance in an Off-Broadway play – Last Summer at Bluefish Cove. For this reason, she was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Soon, Jean would start appearing in television production. Eventually, she was thrown into a global limelight for being Charlene Frazier Stillfield on CBS’ sitcom – Designing Women.

Read Also – Kirsten Storms Bio, Illness, Baby, Net Worth, Married, Divorce, Daughter, Weight

Meanwhile, she never knew she’d settle for an acting career. She only picked interest in theatre during her senior year in high school. Initially, she planned to be a veterinarian.

Jean Smart Age, Wiki, Bio

The actress was born as Jean Elizabeth Smart on the 13th day of September in 1951. She will be celebrating her 67th birth anniversary in 2018.





As the second child of her parents’ four children, Jean Smart was born and raised in Seattle, Washington. It is said that her parents, Kay and Douglas Smart were a teacher and a homemaker.

Jean Smart was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. It didn’t stop her from graduating from Ballard High School in Seattle. She graduated in 1969. Due to the interest she developed for acting in high school, Smart attended the University of Washington Professional Actors Training Program. There, she obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the institution. The actress is a member of the university’s Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

Sometime in 2010, she joined the Chris Elliott Fund for Glioblastoma Brain Cancer Research (CEF) to raise awareness and fund for battling Glioblastoma regarded as the most aggressive form of brain cancer. That was after she lost her older sister, Georgia to the disease. From what we learnt, Jean was with her sister when she was diagnosed. “It’s just an unbelievable heartbreaking thing, she was the most loyal, loving, generous person that I have ever met,” she said.

Jean Smart Husband, Daughter, Children

Jean Smart’s husband is Richard Gilliland. They have been married since 1987 and, it is believed that they met while they were working on the set of Designing Woman. He was Mary Jo’s on-and-off boyfriend in the sitcom created by Linda Bloodworth-Thomason.

See Also – Rachel Miner, Boyfriend, Married, Relationship with Macaulay Culkin, Divorce, Kids

The couple has a son named Connor Douglas. He was born in 1989. Jean gave birth to him when she was 38. They also have a daughter called Bonnie Kathleen. As it happened, Jean at the age of 57 needed to be a mother again. Thus, she and her husband adopted Bonnie from China in May 2009. The actress once divulged that she and Richard discussed the adoption for over ten years.

“When we finally started the process, it actually took a lot longer than we expected. We thought my son was going to be about 15 when we got the baby and he’s just turned 20,” she said.

Jean Smart Net worth

Just like other celebrities, Jean Smart’s fans have always wondered if she’s super rich or just rich. Undoubtedly, she has done well for herself as an actress and this has yielded financial rewards. It has commonly been assumed that the worth of everything she owns is $4 million.