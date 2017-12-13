Jean Muggli was popularly known as a result of her divorce from ex-husband, Michael Strahan, a retired defensive end American football player. Jean Marie Muggli was born in North Dakota on the 30th of November 1964. She grew up in the Queens Borough of New York City and graduated from both high school and elementary school in New York City.

There is hardly any information about the career she pursued. She is however known as the ex-wife of Michael Strahan.

Jean Muggli’s Body Measurements

Jean Muggli is a beautiful and astonishing lady. She has a height of 1.70m and a weight of 53kg (which is not ideal for her height). Rumors had it she had problems with anorexia since her teens. Her slim figure and red hair cannot be missed as well.

Jean Muggli’s Relationship With Michael Strahan

Jean met Michael in 1996 at a Manhattan spa, they started dating and were going steady for a year. She eventually got married to him on the 18th of July, 1999 and had their twin daughters Sophia and Isabella in 2004, and they lived blissfully for seven years.

But on the 20th of July 2006, Jean got a divorce from Michael that became one of the most expensive marriage separations in the USA at that time as it made her richer than she ever was.





The divorce was one of the most controversial news after Jean accused Michael of being physically abusive. She confessed she was so brutally beaten that she was urinating a mixture of blood for days. She also had a damaged kidney due to Michael’s violent acts.

Jean Muggli accused Michael of having extramarital affairs with several women and videotaping Jean’s sister-Denise two years before their wedding in 1999 while she was getting undressed. Michael on his part denied all of these allegations.

Jean Muggli’s Divorce

After the court settled the matter of the abuse she received in the favor of Jean, she was awarded full custody of the kids as well as a divorce settlement of $15million and an additional $18,000 a month for child support.

She had spent $22,500 on photo shoots, $27,000 on clothing and $1700 for sign language classes for her twin daughters. She had stated her twin daughters’ preferences justified her spending. Michael appealed realizing these expenditures were more than half of his $22million in assets.

In March 2007, the court then ordered Michael’s mansion to be auctioned to help him raise the necessary funds for the settlement as was ruled by the court. The money that came out of selling the property was equally shared between Jean and Michael. The mansion was sold at $3.6 million.

As of now, Jean has moved on with her life and she remains single.

Jean Muggli’s Twin daughters and Ex-Husband

Jean’s twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella were born in 2004 and are in her custody. Michael Strahan is Jean’s ex-husband born on the 21st of November 1971 to Gene Willie Strahan; a Major in the US Army & Louise Strahan. He was born in the largest city in the Texas – Houston.

He is so famous in his hometown that everyone on the street will have something to say about him or his legendary football plays. Although he was born in Texas, he spent most of his years living in Mannheim, Germany where he completed his freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

Michael’s mother was a Basketball Coach, his father was a boxer & his uncle Arthur was a retired Pro-Football player. He was born into a family with a sports background. His uncle got Michael to start playing organized football at the Mannheim American High School, Germany; where he was stationed before moving back to the US. He followed in his uncle’s footsteps and began playing as a defensive end for Texas Southern University. His tactics in tackling were so famous that they earned him the Black defensive college player in 1991.

While in his senior year at college, Michael’s play had caught the eye of many NFL selectors and during spring 1993, Michael was selected by the New York Giants. He is one of the best players in the history of American football. Throughout his American football career, he played only the defensive end position and played only for the New York Giants club.

In 2001, he broke the NFL record for sacks of 22, with his number of sacks being 22.5. He received many awards and accolades during his sports career. Michael was also a one time Super Bowl champion. His career in sports earned him a net worth of $45 million.

With his retirement in 2007, he went on to become a Football analyst featuring in TV shows like Live with Kelly & Michael, NBC’s Today Show, Good Morning America, and he is currently on Fox NFL Sunday.

His tenure with Good Morning America earned him a Daytime Emmy twice for “Outstanding Talk Show Host”. He produced and acted in a short-lived sitcom on Fox called Brothers. On the 1st of February 2014, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After his divorce from Jean Muggli, he became engaged to Nicole Mitchell, Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife but in 2014, they broke off their engagement due to busy schedules. In April 2016, Kayla Quick has been reported to be his girlfriend. He lives on the upper west side of Manhattan.