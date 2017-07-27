Jaymee Sire is a sportscaster, a blogger, and a television personality best known for her work on ESPN. She has also made appearances on the NFL Live, NFL Insiders, College Football Live and Fantasy Football Now, during her time at ESPN.

Sire, with quite an extensive professional experience, has also worked for SportsNet Central as a reporter. She has also reported for Giants Pre Game Live and Giant Post Game Live.

In this article, we focus our flashlight on Jaymee Sire, and at your fingertips, we present every single little bit of interesting information there is to know about her.

Read also: Hallie Jackson Married, Wedding, Husband, Measurement, Age

Jaymee Sire Wiki/Age/Parents

Jaymee Sire is American of white ethnicity, born on 25 August 1980, at the Great Falls, Montana, USA, to Dennis Sire – her Agriculturist father – and Wendy Sire. So far, there has hardly been any info about her siblings. Her parents are proud of her dedication and devotion.

Her birth sign is Virgo.

The self-described Foodie, Champagne lover and Montana girl began her career as a reporter and news anchor at the Edward R. Murrow School of Communication at Washington State University, where she worked for the WSU Cable 8, as well as graduated from. Sire was also a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, serving as president for a year.

In 2002 Jaymee Sire worked as a sports news anchor and reporter at KRTV (CBS) in Great Falls, Montana. Afterward, from 2005 to 2006, she was a sideline reporter for KFMB’s San Diego Chargers pre-season broadcasts, before she became a reporter for KFMB-TV, where she worked for five years.

In 2008, she joined Comcast SportsNet (CSN) Bay Area, working with them as an anchor and reporter for SportsNet Centralland. She also worked for the Golden State Warriors, Oaklands A’s and San Jose Sharks games.

Check out this video of Jaymee Sire sportscasting for ESPN.

Jaymee Sire Height, Body Measurements

Jaymee has an average height for a woman. She is 5ft4in tall and weighs 58 kg. She is currently 36 years old in 2017, even though she looks to be in her twenties. Her hair is blonde and her eyes are black.

With a body measurement of 33-24-34, Sire has a good looking body, which she has maintained through regular exercise, and healthy nutrition (she even calls herself a foodie, remember?). Her health consciousness is a motivation to many.

Jaymee Sire Married/Personal Life

Jaymee Sire is a private individual.

She hardly speaks about her personal life and has said very little about her family. However, she is currently married, having recently celebrated her marriage with Jeff Rosenberg, the President of Tristar Productions.

There is hardly any other info about her relationship with him anywhere though, but sources say they are happy with each other.

They both have a child together, even though she has never mentioned it in public.

Sire is 1.68 m high and at age 35, she is said to be one of the sexiest sports anchors on the planet. Her several steamy and sexy pictures on the internet tell all there is to know about that.

You Might Also Like: Cassi Davis Age, Husband, Children, Bio, Married

Jaymee Sire is also a self-proclaimed travel addict. She loves a lot of continental foods, as her regular followers on Social Media know, as she always posts pictures of herself savoring one or the other. A self-proclaimed foodie, she has her own food blog and even a sandwich named after her: the Jaymee Sirewich.

Awards/Nominations

Jaymee Sire has had as many as three nominations for the Emmy Awards when she was still with the CSN Bay Area and has won one. In 2009, she won the SAN Francisco/Northern California Emmy Award for All A’s: A’s in Japan Show, which was aired on CSN.

Sire also received the Pacific Southwest Emmy Award for Best Sports Story during her time at KFMB, as well as the RTNA Golden Mike Award for South Carolina for Best Sports Feature Reporting. This was in 2004.

Back in 2002, she also won the Judith Waller Award for Outstanding Senior Woman in Broadcasting, back when she was still working at WSU.