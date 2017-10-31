Lovers of The Learning Channel (TLC) are most likely well familiar with the channel’s reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting which was for a long time the highest rated show on the network. The show which got canceled in 2015 followed the lives of the patriarch and matriarch of Duggars family as well as their 20 children including Jana Duggar.

Jana Duggar is the second child and first daughter of the family. She first appeared in her family’s reality series when it was called 14 Children and Pregnant Again. From September 2017, Jana began garnering a lot of attention with many fans wondering about her relationship status and her personal life in general. Here is what we know.

Jana Duggar Bio

Jana was born on January 12, 1990, in Arkansas, United States of America, as a twin, to former Arkansas House of Representatives member Jim Bob Dugger and Michelle Duggar. She is older than her twin brother John-David by just two minutes. Her parents had her after miscarrying a child they had planned to name Caleb.

After joining her family’s reality TV show, Jana quickly became a fan favorite.

During the first season of the show, Jana traveled with her family to New York. On the show, Duggar is known for playing the role of a nanny to her younger siblings and her nieces and nephews, of which is among some of her favorite things to do.

Her other favorite things include playing the violin, piano, and harp. Her favorite bible verse is Proverbs 3:5-7. Many fans often wonder what the stay-home Jana does professionally, her parents threw a little light on that on her birthday in 2015 when they took to Facebook to dedicate a post to her and her twin John-David. According to the post, “Jana is a concert pianist and is involved in many ministries.”

Read Also: Julie Chrisley Bio, Married, Divorce, Children, Net Worth

As usual, critics of the family’s religious lifestyle were quick to lash out at the family. While some argued that playing in a church didn’t make her a concert pianist, others asked for proof of where she studied music. Other commenters also asked for the parents to release the then-25-year-old Jana who lives in the Dugger house with her parents and other unmarried siblings.

Countering the negative comments, lovers of the Duggars family shared sweet words encouraging the twins and their parents.

After 19 Kids and Counting was canceled by TLC due to her brother Josh’s child abuse scandal, Jana and her older siblings excluding Josh began appearing in a spin-off, Counting On which premiered in December 2015 and has been since been going strong.

Read Also: Hulk Hogan’s Family In A Nutshell

Jana Duggar Engaged/Married/Husband

With four of her younger sisters already married with kids, some fans have become increasingly worried about Jana who is still single. However, Jana has expressed her interest in men but has also said she is in no hurry to walk down the aisle.

“I know how it feels to wait for ‘Prince Charming’ to come along,” Jana told Crown of Beauty Magazine. She added; “I’m still waiting. Waiting is not always easy, especially in those times when all the married siblings are getting together and you can’t go along because you’re not part of ‘that’ group.”

She has been linked to many high profile men, including family friend Jonathan Hartono and former NFL player Tim Tebow. However, the rumors of Jana courting these men were never confirmed.

In September 2017, fans began to link her to a family friend identified as Caleb Williams. The rumors of a possible courship between Jana and Caleb began when the Caleb appeared in a family photo posted on the family’s official Facebook page.

Fans were quick to bash Caleb for letting his underwear show in the picture. Caleb replied in the comments section saying;

“To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure. Thank you everyone for the thoughts and advice!”

Read Also: Will Smith’s House And Family

Further cementing the rumors that Caleb could be courting Jana is the fact that Caleb’s social media pages have become awash with photos of him and members of the Duggars family including one with him attending a game with Jana’s dad Jim Bob Duggar.

Thanks for the invite y’all! #gametime #wrongcolors 🤔🤣 #wps #beatauburn A post shared by Caleb Williams (@calebwill.iams) on Oct 21, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

Caleb has not made any comments regarding rumors of him courting Jana. Guess only time will tell.

Shortly before Jana was linked to Caleb, she was rumored to be dating Caleb’s brother Jacob Williams. Jacob immediately took to his Facebook page to debunk the rumors saying;

“So yeah I just wanna say that this is total bunk. WE ARE NOT IN A RELATIONSHIP. Lol we’ve been friends for 21 years and all of a sudden! BAM! We just happen to be in the same picture, so of course, the media has to make up a story about it to sell. So I’m here to clear the water … it ain’t true! Moral of the story? Don’t believe what you see online.”

Jana Duggar Net Worth

While her father has been able to build a fortune estimated at almost $4 Million, the net worth of Jana herself is unknown to the public. Some sources have put her numbers at $500,000 but those are only mere speculations.

Jana Duggar Siblings/Family

Jana Duggar hails from an incredibly large family. As the story goes, her parents Jim and Michelle used contraceptives at the early stage of their marriage (they married when they were 19 (Jim) and 17 (Michelle)).

Four years after marriage, they had their first issue Josh in 1988. They then resumed taking contraceptives but notwithstanding conceived. When Michelle miscarried the baby, the couple blamed it on the contraceptives and made the big decision to let God have His way with the number of kids he wanted them to have. Their next issue would be the twins, Jana and John-David. The couple then went on to have a total of 19 kids and most likely, counting.

Read Also: Danny Koker Bio, Net Worth, Married, Wife, Kids, Car Collection, House

That makes Jana the sister to 19 siblings (including one adopted). Her sisters include;

Jill Michelle: born on May 17, 1991, and married to Derick Dillard

Jessa Lauren: born on November 4, 1992, and married to Ben Seewald

Jinger Nicole: born on December 21, 1993, and married to Jeremy Vuolo.

Joy-Anna: born on October 28, 1997, and married to Austin Forsyth

Johannah Faith: born on October 11, 2005

Jennifer Danielle: Born August 2, 2007

Jordyn-Grace Makiya: born December 18, 2008

Josie Brooklyn: born December 10, 2009

Jana’s brothers include;

Joshua James “Josh”: born March 3, 1988, married to Anna Duggar (née Keller)

John-David (twin brother)

Joseph Garrett: born January 20, 1995, married to Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell)

Josiah Matthew: born August 28, 1996

Twins Jedidiah Robert and Jeremiah Robert: born December 30, 1998

Jason Michael born April 21, 2000

James Andrew born July 7, 2001

Justin Samuel born November 15, 2002

Jackson Levi born May 23, 2004