Consider this an ode to this talented actress who has been appearing on screen long before we can remember, she is quite good at what she does and it is in that vein that we are going to be looking at the topic of Jamie Luner’s bio, married, husband, measurements and her wiki. There is no doubt that this topic will prove to be both entertaining and educational. So, sit tight and don’t turn away as we delve into it, beginning with the topic of Jamie Luner’s bio.

See Also: Audrey Esparza’s Age, Wiki, Bio, Height, Measurements, Married

Jamie Luner’s Bio/Wiki/ Measurements

Jamie Luner’s bio would be grossly incomplete if we did not mention the fact that the star was born on May 12, 1971, in Palo Alto, California to Susan and Stuart Lunar. Susan was an actress while Stuart was a sales representative, the two raised Jamie and her older brother in the Jewish faith. The star came into the limelight when she made appearances on several shows.

She appeared in several episodes of the situation comedy Growing Pains. Her success was followed by her roles in the Growing Pains Spinoff and Just the Ten of Us. She bagged huge popularity from her show Just the Ten of Us in which starred on from 1988 to 1990. She became an even bigger deal when she appeared on Confessions of a Sorority Girl in the year 1994.

That was certainly not all, she went on to appear on Savannah from 1996 to 1997. Then, she appeared on Melrose place till 1999. In the same year, she bagged the opportunity of replacing Ally Walker for the role of Rachel Burke in the series of NBC network, Profiler. She then made guest appearances on series The Outer Limits, CSI: Miami, and on a three-episode series That’s Life.

If you thought that was the last of it, you were quite mistaken there is so much more that she has done. Here is a brief lowdown; in 2000, she made an appearance on the movie Sacrifice and in addition to that, she has appeared in many movies and series. The movies include Warrior (2002), Threshold (2003), The Suspect (2005), Blind Justice (200), The Perfect Marriage (2006), Nuclear Hurricane (2007), Trust (2009), Stalked at 17 (2012), Out of Reach (2013), The Cheating Pact (2013) and several others.

When it comes to TV shows, she was on that too, the talented actress has performed in several series including Married with Children (1992), Diagnosis Murder (1994), The Drew Carey Show (2000), That’s Life (2001), Officers on Duty (2003- 2004), NCIS (2004), Super Natural (2012), The Glades (2013), Two and a Half Men (2014), True Blood (2014) and various others. IN addition to that, she has also appeared in commercials for different brands.

On the topic of her body measurements, we have no choice but to be impressed as she has maintained her figure quite well. She has the measurements 34-25-32 inches and her bra size is 34 C.

See Also: Kara Killmer’s Wiki, Height, Dating, Married, Husband, Parents

Jamie Luner Married/ Husband

There is no set information out there confirming whether she is married or not, but it is generally assumed that the star is unmarried till date. She has managed to keep a very low profile so far but there were speculations that she dated John Braz but the news has not been confirmed. On that note, we have come to the end of the topic of Jamie Luner’s bio, married, husband, measurements and her wiki.