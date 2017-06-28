Women really seem to be getting it right in the sports industry and it is becoming increasingly obvious. It is in that vein that we are going to be checking out Jamie Erdahl’s wiki, age, bio, height, boyfriend and her family. There is no doubt in our hearts as we say that this article will be both educative and entertaining. So just sit tight and pay close attention as we delve into the topic of Jamie Erdahl’s wiki.

Jamie Erdahl’s Wiki/Bio

Jamie Erdahl’s wiki would be incomplete if we did not mention the fact that she was born on December 3, 1988. She is from Minnesota, but she was raised in Bloomington. She graduated from Breck School in 2007. Soon after that, she played basketball and softball player at St. Olaf College. Then she transferred to American University in 2009 to pursue a degree in broadcasting and communications.

She always had aspirations to go into journalism and she obviously loved sports, so it only makes sense that she took up this line of business.

Before graduating in December 2011, Erdahl hosted several shows for the school, including ‘Eye on the Eagle’, a 30-minute magazine show featuring the men’s basketball team that aired on Comcast SportsNet Washington. She currently serves as an NFL on CBS sideline reporter, teamed up with Greg Gumbel and Trent Green.

Before she joined CBS, she worked at New England Sports Network. In 2013, she filled in on the sidelines for Jenny Dell during the Boston Red Sox season. In 2014, NESN named Erdahl the Boston Bruins rinkside reporter. She also worked in studio hosting NESN's 30-minute live news shows.

Since she is quite successful, there is no doubt that her net worth is quite sizable. She has an estimated net worth of $500 thousand dollars and she has a salary of more than $95 thousand per annum. This is great news for the star and we know that it will get better as she progresses in her career.

Jamie Erdahl’s Age/Height

Judging from the fact that she was born on December 3, 1988, the star is actually 28 going on 29 years of age, this year. That is quite commendable considering all she has achieved in such a short time. In addition to her height, here are some of her other listed body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Breast Size: 33 inches

Waist Size: 24 inches

Hip Size: 35 inches

Shoe Size: Undisclosed

Jamie Erdahl’s Boyfriend/Family

The star is not married yet, but she is in a serious relationship and we are going to tell you all about it. She has been dating a handsome hunk named Sam Buckman and there are also rumors about them eloping and having children but that is not the case according to her social media pages. There is no indication that she has started a family, but it is certainly evident that she is happy and satisfied in her relationship.

The rumor does have it that they are actually engaged, but till the two of them actually, come out and accept that they are involved in a relationship more serious than dating. Once there is more news about her personal life, then we will surely be able to deliver the news to you. In the meantime, this is all the information that we have on the topic of Jamie Erdahl’s wiki, age, bio, height, boyfriend and her family.