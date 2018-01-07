Advertisement

James Murray is an English actor who found initial fame after starring in ITV’s soap opera Coronation Street (1998) as Sandy Hunter with Anne Kirkbride. Before he found fame, he appeared in the BBC comedy Roger Roger, as Jason the Gardener. He’s married to English actress Sarah Parish.

Born on 22 January 1975 in Manchester, United Kingdom, Murray’s family is perhaps, one of the most celebrated in history as his great-grandfather, Richard Hollins Murray, invented the reflecting lens in 1927. Today, the device he invented is used all over the world.

Apparently, Murray didn’t follow in his ancestor’s footsteps but decided to pursue a career in acting. He starred in a series of TV shows – film and television pieces, including the comedy series Roger-Roger (1999). This came after his role as Sandy Hunter on ITV’s soap opera Coronation Street (1998).

He also starred in legal drama series North Square (2000), mini-series Other People’s Children (2000) and Sons & Lovers (2003), a Granada production of The Sittaford Mystery (2006) as Charles Burnaby, a movie about the Thomas Hardy story Under the Greenwood Tree (2005) as Dick Dewy in addition to earlier films Nailing Vienna (2002) as Peter, All the King’s Men (1999) as Pvt Will Needham, and Phoenix Blue (2001) as Rick, Channel 4’s 20 Things to Do Before You’re 30 (2003), where he played more permanent roles. He also played Glen and BBC One’s season four of Cutting It (2005) as Liam Carney.

From his first TV gig till date, Murray has been active in his acting career and has a movie or more under his belt each year. He starred in ITV science fiction series Primeval as Stephen Hart, Nick Cutter’s lab technician, in both series one (2007) and series two (2008).





Shortly after, Murray had the leading role of the father, Frank Davis, in It’s Alive (2008) a remake of the ’70s horror classic by Larry Cohen. Murray also had a role in Krod Mandoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, a comic fantasy series for Comedy Central and BBC Two, which began airing in April 2009. He starred as Ralph Longshaft.

Some of his recent roles include as the father, Edward, in the three-part ITV supernatural series HIM from 19th Oct to 2nd Nov 2016. Presently, Murray appears in S1 Ep5: Temptation of the Netflix series Medici: Masters of Florence as Doge Foscari – first aired in November in Italy, and in December in the US, UK, Canada, India, Ireland.

Is James Murray Married Or Single, Who is The Wife?

Sorry ladies, the hunky actor is taken. Murray got married to his Cutting It co-star Sarah Parish in Hampshire on 15 December 2007. They were involved in a two-year romance before they tied the knot. He had two daughters with Parish, but sadly, their first daughter passed away before her first birthday as a result of a heart defect On 18 January 2008. In the events leading up to the heartbreaking loss, it was announced that Sarah was pregnant with their first child after the couple got married and their daughter was born 5 weeks premature in May 2008. She later died in January 2009 aged 8 months due to a congenital heart defect.

In October 2009, it was announced that Sarah was expecting another child. Their second daughter Nell was born on 21 November 2009.

In honour of their demised baby, Parish and Murray are raising funds for the Children’s Intensive Care Unit at Southampton General Hospital where she was cared for.

At the time of her death Murray and his wife, who are now building a children’s hospital with a children’s trauma centre, found their daughter dead in her cot at home just hours after the worried parents thought that everything was falling into place. After her birth, the doctors discovered that Ella-Jayne had a condition called Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome (RTS), and had the distinctive characteristics. Those with the condition can have mental disabilities and sufferers have a higher risk of heart conditions.

Ella-Jayne passed through series of treatments and surgeries until the parents were allowed to take her home where she died after the stressed-out parents thought they noticed some progress in her health.

James Murray Gay Vibes, Girlfriend

English actor James Murray has been married to actress Sarah Parish since 2007 and there’s no girlfriend in the picture. They are seemingly happily married.

While there may be speculation that he might be gay or bisexual, Murray has not done anything to confirm that.