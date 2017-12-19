James D’Arcy is known to be a humble, modest, moderately ambitious, and discreet actor with little or no interest in the hullabaloos of fame. He is a well-trained and successful English actor with several films and TV show credits to his name.

James lost his father as a child, so he and his younger sister Charlotte were practically raised single-handedly by their mother, in Fulham, London.

James D’Arcy’s Bio and Education

Simon-James Richard D’Arcy was born on the 24th of August 1975 to Caroline O’Connor (a nurse) and Richard D’Arcy, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, 27 miles Northwest of London.

James D’Arcy realized his flair for acting while working in the drama department of Christ Church Grammar School in Perth, Australia. This was after he had concluded his education at Bluecoat School otherwise referred to as Christ’s Hospital.

To gain more experience and perfect his acting skills, James D’Arcy attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA). After 3 years, he graduated in 1995 with a BA in Acting. As part of his training while at LAMDA, he was involved in plays like “Wild Honey”, “Heracles”, “Sherlock Holmes”, “As You Like It”, and “The Freedom of the City”.

James D’Arcy’s Acting Career

James D’Arcy officially began his acting career in 1996 and appeared on a number of TV shows and a couple of films, where he played minor roles till 1999. Some of these filmography credits early in his career include; “Silent Witness” (1996), Franny Roote in “Dalziel and Pascoe” (1996), “Brookside” (1996), he played the role of Lord Cheshire in the TV film “The Canterville Ghost” (1997), Nicholas Hawthorne in “Ruth Rendell Mysteries” (1997), Nicholas Jenkins in “A Dance to the Music of Time” (1997), Blifil in “The History of Tom Jones: A Foundling” (1997), and he starred as Private Colin Daventry in the film “The Trench” (1999).

James began to play major roles in 2001 productions like; “Rebel Heart” where he played the role of Ernie Coyne, as well as “The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby” where he played the role of Nicholas Nickleby, the main Character.

The next year in 2002, he would go on to play main characters in TV movies, “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight” and “Sherlock: Case of Evil”. In 2003 he played Barnaby F. Caspian in “dot the i”, Jim Caddon in 6 episodes of “P.O.W” as well as Lt. Tom Pullings in “Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World”.

In subsequent years, he would play the role of Father Francis in Renny Harlin’s 2004 Horror movie, “Exorcist: The Beginning” (which is a prequel to the 1973 move, The Exorcist), Richard Powell in “An American Haunting”, and appear as Derek Kettering and JerryBurton in “Agatha Christie’s Poirot” (2005) and “Agatha Christie’s Marple” respectively.

James D’Arcy’s Most Recent Roles

In more recent years, he was cast as Ian Fleming in the British war movie “Age of Heroes” (2011), King Edward VIII in Madonna’s “W.E” (2011), Rufus Sixsmith, Nurse James and Archivist in “Cloud Atlas” (2012).

He also played the role of Mr Zimit in the 2014 science fiction “After Dark” otherwise known as The Philosophers; and Edwin Jarvis in ABC’s TV series “Agent Carter” (2015-2016). He is quite popular for his role in this TV series; Henry in “Guernica” (2016), a Spanish-American war romance movie that is themed on the 1937 Guernica bombing; and Colonel Winnant in the war movie “Dunkirk”.

Is James D’Arcy Married? Wife, Girlfriend, Kids,

As mentioned earlier, James D’Arcy is quite discreet, particularly about his love life. There has been little or no information as regards his love life and this is as a result of a conscious effort on his part to limit the media’s access to his private life.

In the absence of any juicy relationship gossip, rumors of him being secretly gay have hit the internet, but these rumors have not been confirmed by any reputable source.

James D’Arcy has never been married, has no current girlfriend and has no kids that we are aware of. Sources reveal that he dated Co-star in the TV movie “Come Together” (2002), Lucy Punch. The pair were believed to have dated for a period of 5 years, from 2002-2007. James revealed in an interview with The Daily Mail that he had his first kiss at age 12 and the lucky girl was Louise Jerome.

James D’Arcy’s Tattoos

James D’Arcy is believed to have a couple of tattoos, but there are not many sources attesting to whether they are real or fake.