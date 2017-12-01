You can’t say you don’t know James Comey if you are not completely oblivious to the emergence of Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America. James Comey was known across the globe as the 7th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) until Trump abruptly fired him. That was on the 9th day of May 2017 and, Comey was just about 4 years into his 10-year term as the Director of the FBI.

In a letter to Comey, Trump stated that he agreed with the judgment of the Department of Justice which specified that Comey can’t effectively lead the Bureau. Trump dismissal of Comey of course, raised doubts concerning the integrity of the FBI’s probe into the relationship between Trump’s aides and Russians prior and after the 2016 presidential election. But, that’s another story. The drift is – the firing of James Comey, his Hillary Clinton email investigation and other controversies surrounding 2016 presidential election made the James Comey name a very popular one. He was everywhere in the news and is still making headlines.

Comey succeeded Robert Swan Mueller as FBI director on 4th September 2013 after he was appointed by former president Barack Obama. Christopher Asher Wray took over from Comey after he was axed.

James Comey Wiki, Bio

The American attorney and law enforcement administrator will celebrate his 58th birth anniversary in 2018. He was born as James Brien Comey on the 14th day of December 1960. His place of birth was Yonkers, New York.

It’s known that Comey is of the Irish descent. Growing up in Allendale, New Jersey after his family moved from New York in the early 1970s, Comey can recall that his parents, Joan Marie Comey and James Brien Comey Snr respectively worked as a computer consultant and corporate real estate official. Also, his paternal granddad was a police officer.





As a teenager, James Comey and his younger brother were held captive at gunpoint by a high-profile serial criminal called Ramsey Rapist. It is said that the criminal hunted by the police for series of assaults and home invasions held the brothers at gunpoint and locked them in a bathroom at their family house in Allendale. When they escaped through the window, they met the suspect outside, ran back into the house and contacted the police.

Before Comey got his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1985 from the University of Chicago Law School, he was a student of the Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale. Comey also attended the College of William and Mary. He majored in Chemistry and Religion; graduated from the institution in 1982.

After Comey earned his law degree, he worked in various capacities in the offices of United States attorney. He started as a law clerk, became an associate, served as the Deputy Chief of the Southern District of New York Attorney’s Office before he became the Managing Assistant of a division in another U.S Attorney in Virginia. He would later become a U.S Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and thereafter, confirmed as Deputy Attorney General. Also, Comey was considered for a position in Supreme court before he was eventually named the 7th Director of FBI.

James Comey Wife, Family, Children

James Comey’s wife is Patrice Failor. They have been married for about 30 years. We know that the couple met at the William and Mary college. Some time ago, Failor disclosed that she met Comey at a party in college. Comey wouldn’t agree with her. According to him, their path crossed after she nominated him to become the president of their dorm council shortly after they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend.

Comey and Failor are parents of five children after they lost a 9 days old son named Collin. He died of bacterial Group B Strep infection. Their surviving children include a son – Brien and four daughters – Abby, Claire, Kate and Maurene.

James Comey Height

Comey is as tall as his son who played basketball at Kenyon College in Ohio. Both father and son are 8 inches taller than 6 feet.

James Comey Net Worth Salary

As learnt from documents belonging to the U.S Office of Personnel Management, James Comey as FBI director, earned $185,000 per year.

In 2013, documents Comey presented to the Senate while he was being cross-checked for the FBI position showed that he has a net worth of $11 million. Comey also informed the Senate that he’d receive a $3 million payout from Bridgewater Associates where he worked as general counsel if he is confirmed as FBI director.