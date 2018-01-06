Advertisement

Jake Paul is an American actor and YouTube sensation who rose to prominence on the now-defunct video application known as Vine. Paul is famous for playing the role of Dirk on the popular Disney Channel series Bizaardvark. His popularity is also associated with his roles in Airplane Mode and Knights of Mayhem (2011). Currently, he has over 12 million subscribers and over 500 videos on his YouTube channel and the number keeps on rising as more and more people continue to love his style of entertainment.

Jake Paul’s Wiki, Brother, Height, House

Jake Paul was born as Jake Joseph Paul on January 17, 1997, to Pamela Ann Stepnick, mother and Gregory Allan Paul as his father in Cleveland. His ancestry is a long one as he possesses Austrian-Jewish, English, German-Jewish, Hungarian-Jewish, Irish, Scottish, and Welsh ancestry. He grew up in Westlake, Ohio USA and has an elder brother who is also a YouTuber, Logan Paul and another sibling known as Roman Paul.

He attended Westland High School in Cleveland, Ohio where he partly trained to be a professional wrestler and at a time was training to join the Navy Seal. However, as fate would have it, he had a passionate interest in directing, so he started making vine videos in 2013 and had over 5 million followers and over 2 million plays on the app before it went defunct.

He was reputable on Vine for often hurting himself filming his videos and has already made a name in taking risks like jumping over a car and performing similar stunts while creating his Vines.

Jake with his fellow internet star and brother, Logan Paul started collaborating and the two were set to make great achievements as entertainers in the internet of things. Other than his achievements on the internet, he has had the opportunity to work as a cast member alongside the likes of Madison Hu and Olivia Rodrigo on Disney’s ‘Bizaardvark’ along with the role of Dugan in the FOX Digital movie ‘Mono’.





Jake Paul stands at 6′ 2″ (1.88 m) weighing a healthy 86kg or 190lbs. His internet and social media popularity pretty much outshines his athletic natural body build. We all love him for who he is, what he does and how he does it.

In July 2017, Paul and his collaborators rented a mansion which is serviced with $17,000.00 monthly rent in the Beverly Grove neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Coming down in November of 2017, the news had it that he had purchased a brand new expensive property in Calabasas, California.

Jake Paul Married, Wife, Girlfriend and Arrest

Jake Joseph Paul’s marital status is one that has not been without some controversies. For one thing, the celebrity is quite young and it is given that he should be unmarried. However, when the rumours went around that Jake Paul was married, the story was one that every fan of his wanted to assimilate the tiniest detail on it.

Jake Paul is currently married to Ericka Costell on June 19, 2017. Before this official marriage, a story had it that he was in a relationship with fellow internet sensation Alissa Violet and it went as far as suggesting that the two were quietly married. The story or rather a rumour didn’t hold much water as it was bereft of facts to substantiate it. Over time it fizzled out and we all had Jake to ourselves.

Jake and Ericka got married in a wedding chapel in Sin City. Jake claims that they never kissed or did any of such thing before they actually went down the aisle. Well, maybe they never did such. Ericka is also a YouTuber and the two have been working closely as husband and wife to promote their merchandise on Youtube.

Now to his famous arrest story

Jake is known to play crazy pranks in his neighbourhood. When a video of his arrest in handcuffs started making rounds on the social media, people were wondering whether it was one of his many pranks or he actually did something wrong to warrant his arrest. It is not unheard of that his neighbours are dissatisfied with the several parties and attention drawing things he does there. He indeed got arrested as it was said he had a disagreement with his neighbours over noise and turning their neighbourhood into a war zone.

However, the fact is he wasn’t arrested in the proper sense. It was all just another prank of his!

After a thorough analysis, it was deduced that the clip was taken from a prank video that ex-Viner Curtis Lepore shared some time ago.

In the video, a “police officer” tells Jake that the authorities had received “a lot of complaints from the neighbours,” before handcuffing the YouTuber. Instead of a police station, Jake was taken to a storage room; and forced to admit that “Curtis Lepore is the best vlogger of all time