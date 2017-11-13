You can hardly be a fan of limitless and still somehow escape being a fan of Jake McDorman. The actor has become thanks to his roles in various TV shows including Are You There Chelsea? and Shameless.

I know that it is surprising that the actor was born as John Allen McDorman IV and yet today he is known as Jake. Well according to him, the name stuck after his father began calling him Jake since he was a child and that his father got the name from the movie, Chinatown.

Jake McDorman Bio

It was on July 8, 1986, that the actor was born in Dallas, Texas, in the United States. For his education, the man who would later go on to appear in great movies attended the Richardson High School. Also, he got some part of his education from the Westwood Junior High and Northwood Hills Elementary in Texas.

While there is no much information on how he was brought up, Jake is said to have an older half-sister, Amanda as well as a younger sister, Morgan. It was in Texas that the actor was raised. It was until he was 16 years old that he left Dallas.

To get himself set for the movie world, Jake attended the Dallas Young Actors Studio where he studied acting. He has always loved acting and took to doing plays in school since he had always been a fan of movies.





Before leaving Dallas for LA when he was 16, the actor met a girl who was going out to L.A. for pilot season. At that time he was still auditioning for different roles in Dallas but he later decided to give LA a shot.

Years down the line, the gamble paid off and today he has appeared in many TV shows and Movies that number over 25. That was since 2003 when he began with the TV show, Run of the House. He went on to appear in other TV shows such as CSI: Miami, The Craigslist Killer, Shameless, Manhattan Love Story, and Limitless.

In movies, the actor has played his fair share with appearances in movies such as Echoes of Innocence, See You on the Other Side, American Sniper, and most recently, Lady Bird. He will also be a part of Ideal Home which will soon be released.

Jake McDorman Married, Wife, Dating, Girlfriend

A very talented actor, Jake is a good looking man who you would expect to have been married by now, or in the least be a serious relationship.

Even though he is not married, the actor has been dating actress and model, Analeigh Tipton. The actor has been dating the 29 years old woman since September 2014.

What is interesting about the couple is that before they began dating, Analeigh Tipton was dating Aaron McManus who went as far as engaging her in 2013. What is more is that the two of them had met 6 years before the engagement and it was since then that they began dating.

In a deleted Instagram post, she wrote: “If life was expected, love would be bound to an ideal unattainable to any of us. But thankfully, life and love is filled with unexpected beauty: I met this man six years ago, and today, he has asked me to spend the rest of our lives together–facing all of life’s surprises as one. Of course, I said yes :),”

One year later, she met fellow Manhattan Love Story actor McDorman, and the two fell for each other. Years down the line, the two are still together even though there is still no any public talk about marriage.

Jake McDorman Net Worth

With quite a number of appearances to his name, one would easily expect that the actor has a good net worth to show for all the efforts. Well, he does. The actor has a net worth of $2 million.

What remains unknown but very unlikely is whether or not the actor has any serious investment. As such it is now believed that his acting is the major source of his income.

That said, it is expected that his net worth would soon grow even higher.

Jake McDorman Height and Body Measurement

McDorman has a height of 186 cm. With a natural blond hair, he weighs 80 kilos and looks very athletic.