Jaime Maggio has made a name for herself in the world of sports reporting. She is best known for her work on the NFL Network and on Time Warner Cable SportsNet.

Maggio got her big break in 2011, her first year covering the NCAA tournament.

It’s official.@jaimemaggio is a breakout star from the CBS/Turner crew. — Ken Fang (@fangsbites) March 18, 2011

It sounds like the breakout performer so far in Chicago is CBS/TBS sideline reporter Jaime Maggio. Not on the preseason depth chart. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 18, 2011

Here is a look at her career, biography and personal life.

Jaime Maggio Wiki, Bio

Jaime Maggio was born on 26 Jun 1984, in Long Island, New York where she grew up to become an avid Yankees fan. She attended Mary Star of the Sea High School. When she was in the 9th grade she moved to California.

In a 2013 interview with Angelswin.com Maggio revealed details of her upbringing including how she struggled to get rid of her Long Island accent.

Watch it below;

She attended University of California at Santa Barbara from where she graduated in 2000 with a degree in communications.

Almost immediately after college, Maggio began working at Forbes Magazine as an Advertising Sales Assistant. She held the position for a little over a year.

Her next job was at Fox Sports Net where she worked as Operations Assistant/Regional Feed Cordinator (2001 – 2004), as a Talents Relations Cordinator from 2004 to 2006 and as a Production Manager from 2006 to 2008.

Subsequently, she would go on to work for companies like GoTV Network, and Comcast Sportsnet as host of weekly show “Sixers Season Pass.” While at Comcast she won a Mid-Atlantic Emmy for her sideline reporting on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Since then, her career has been on a high. For three years, between December 2006 and September 2010, she worked as an On-Air Correspondent at Fox Interactive Media.

She joined Turner Sports in 2011 and became notable for her coverage of the NBA playoffs, the MLB playoffs, and the NCAA tournament.

She shares her working time with other juggernaut networks including the NFL where she appears on NFL Network Now and NFL Fantasy Live and on Spectrums Sports Net.

Jaime Maggio Married Boyfriend Height

Jaime’s job requires her to stand beside some of the tallest men in the world. This has caused curious minds to wonder just how tall she is.

Her height is 5′ 6″ (1.68 m). Not bad at all, she relies on them high heels to help her stretch the microphone to the mouths of her interviewees without much stress.

Jaime Maggio is in a relationship with David Pasternak, a marketing director of Sony Pictures. Pasternak graduated from the University of Arizona with a degree in communication and media arts. It’s obvious they must have bonded on an intellectual level.

Read her LinkedIn profile here. Also catch her on Twitter, and Instagram where she is impressively active, giving fans details of her numerous vacation trips. Judging from the many vacation pictures seen there, Maggio loves travelling and has definitely done well for herself.