Who said you need to grow into an adult before the millions start rolling? Young American actor Jaden Smith is still in his teens and he’s already making all the money most of us can only dream about.

He’s an actor, rapper, singer, songwriter, dancer and the son of renowned Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Perhaps influenced by the talent that already exists in his family, Jaden embraced popularity in the entertainment industry from a very young age. His acting debut was in 2003, at the tender age of 6 when he starred on “All of Us”, a UPN show created by his parents and based on their own blended family.

A lot of movies with his father Will Smith prepared Jaden for the task ahead and he subsequently started getting offers on his own. Within a short time in the industry, he has starred in hit movies, most of which received much acclaim.

Notwithstanding, the same cannot be said for his musical career as he’s yet to release a hit album despite working with popular singers like Justin Bieber. He is also showing interests in business and has already started working with a Korean designer to create pop-stores that will sell clothes with unique designs. It would be nice to invest some of his money considering it’s a lot for a teenager.

For the most part, Jaden is making his own waves in Hollywood despite the fact that he shot to fame with the influence of his famous father.

Jaden Smith Bio, Family

The child star Smith was born on July 8, 1998 in California (Malibu), USA to the famous Hollywood stars, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. He has a mixed race of African-Caribbean origin.

Jaden and his siblings – an older half-brother named Trey and his young sister, Willow Smith, were raised in a very liberal environment. In order words, their parents gave them the freedom to live life the way they dim fit. At 15, Jaden asked for emancipation from his parents and he got that as a birthday gift.

Before the fame, he and his siblings helped Project Zambia and Hasbro to take care of children in Zambia. The children comprised of those whose parents have died of AIDS. He later followed in his father’s footsteps and made his film debut in 2006 in “The Pursuit of Happyness,” starring his real-life father. The duo also starred in the 2013 science fiction film “After Earth” and co-starred with Jackie Chan in the 2010 remake of “The Karate Kid.” While the former proved to be a disaster, the later was a complete blockbuster and is still his biggest role till date. Another one of his popular roles was in “The Day The Earth Stood Still” with Keanu Reeves. The movie earned him a Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor.

Dabbling a little into music, Jaden rapped alongside singer Justin Bieber in his 2010 hit song “Never Say Never”. He later released his first mixtape, “The Cool Café” in 2012. Nevertheless, he’s yet to explore the horizon in the music industry.

Jaden Smith Height, Girlfriend, Is He Gay?

With such good looks and the height of 1.74 m, it’s no surprise how much attention he gets from fans, especially the females. Jaden dated reality TV star Kylie Jenner from the year 2013 to 2015. Shortly after breaking up with Kylie, in 2015, he started dating Instagram star Sarah Snyder. But, their relationship hit the rocks in 2017 after which he began dating actress Odessa Adlon.

Jaden, 19 and Odessa, 18 are still smitten with each other and don’t mind stealing a few kisses in public. Apparently, trouble has not hit their paradise yet and we hope it doesn’t because they look so cute together.

While he may have starred as a gay character sometime ago, there’s no confirmation that Jaden Smith is gay. In fact, the young star has never given us any reason to question his sexuality. Notably, he has only dated girls, as far as we know.

Is Jaden Smith Dead?

Being a celebrity comes with challenges which might include dying several online deaths before your appointed time. Jaden Smith is no stranger to that.

In September 2016, a vile hoax broke the internet, suggesting that the actor had died. The news purported that he committed suicide and some fans actually bought it. Regardless, Jaden is alive and well and has been out and about living life to the fullest.