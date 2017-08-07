Jacqueline Maclnnes Wood is an actress, disc jockey, singer and television host.

The multi-talented 30-year-old lady who comes from a mixed race shares the Native American (Cree), Scottish, French and Brazilian ancestry. She has become a regular TV face featuring in films like Final Destination 5, as well as The Bold And The Beautiful. But the multiple Emmy Awards nominee seems to be quieter than some of her Hollywood colleagues in terms of spilling what happens in her life. We take a look at some of the lesser known life facts about her.

Great Beginning In The Entertainment World!

As a teenager, Jacqueline started her career with a role in the series Runaway starring in an episode. After that, the stunning brunette worked in various television series and films before taking up a lead role in popular series The Bold and the Beautiful.

As well, she featured in the movie Final Destination 5 which earned a major acclaim and collected $157 Million dollars at the box office. The two projects – portraying the character of Olivia Castle in Final Destination 5 and her role as Steffy Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful won her international fame.

However, acting is not the only thing the young, bold and beautiful Jacqueline is involved in. The star is also actively involved in many other areas of entertainment including the music industry. As a musician, she is an occasional disc jockey and has released a single After Hours. She has also been a host of the E! Television series, Party On.

Jacqueline Maclnnes Wood Net Worth

The super-talented beauty of the Hollywood has featured in several television series and movies. Her net worth can be estimated in hundreds of thousands for her expertise in all the projects she has worked. She has piled up praises for her recent works including a role in South Beach and Les Anges 8: Pacific Dream. Her persistence speaks volume about her potential income presumably six figures though there is no record of the exact amount.

Jacqueline Maclnnes Wood Married, Boyfriend, Husband

Jacqueline flaunts her blissful relationships online. According to records, she has never been married and is still single. Although she has been involved in a romantic relationship with her ex-boyfriend Daren Kagasoff since 2009.

They were allegedly together up until 2016. Nobody knows what really happened between the two. Early in 2017, photos of Jacq and an unidentified man emerged.

The photo suggested that they were, in fact, a couple. In another photo shared by Jacq on IG, she described him as her love and they seem as happy as can be.

In another post, Jacq tagged the man revealing his name to be Elan Ruspoli.

Jacqueline Maclnnes Wood Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jacqueline always epitomizes glamour but with the world’s biggest obsession with plastic surgery, spas and cosmetic, getting a surgery may be a venture almost impossible for Jacqueline to miss for some good reasons. And yes getting a facelift wouldn’t hurt her career right?

Anyway, it is alleged that Jacqueline Maclness has benefited from the world’s most-sought after repair procedure to fix the appearance of her nostril, eye and lips. Based on the speculations, she got lip job, rhinoplasty, and eye surgery.

She has not openly confirmed it but the changes in her current look kind of says more on that.

However, her gorgeous looks come along with an incredible and tall body with the height of 5 feet and 8 inches. Her going under the knife doesn’t change the fact that her talent, flawless acting, cuteness and glam qualities have won her huge fans on screen.