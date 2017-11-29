Jackie Sandler is an American model who later decided to go into acting. Although she is internationally known as a model and has made a little name as an actress, her popularity is more pronounced as Adam Sandler’s wife.

Jackie Sandler Bio

Jackie Sandler was born Jacqueline Samantha Titone on September 24, 1974, in Coral Springs, Florida, USA. It has been speculated that it was there that she was raised by her parents, Lila and Joseph Titone.

At a young age, however, her parents suffered a divorce and she continued living with her mother.

Of Italian descent, because her dream was to become a model, she decided to pursue it early enough as it was said that she began since she was in high school. It is said that she attended the same high school with Chris Marrs Piliero, Ian Grushka, and Jarett Grushka all of whom attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Prior to her acting career, Jackie was a model who has made a good name for herself, even though she didn’t rise to the top of her career before switching over as an actress. She went to Brazil after leaving high school to get on with her modeling career.





Her first movie was in 1999 and that was Big Daddy. In the same year, she became a part of yet another movie, Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

Before the end of 2015, Jackie had already had close to 20 movies to her name on her menu including Eight Crazy Nights (2002) and Hotel Transylvania (2012) in which she did voice acting. She continued with movies and TV shows including The Do-Over, The Goldbergs, and Kevin Can Wait in 2016. In 2017 she took part in Sandy Wexler, Real Rob, and Deported.

In total, she has been a part of over 30 movies and TV shows although she is yet to take home any awards.

Jackie Sandler Relationship with Adam Sandler, Wedding, Kids, Husband

Although she has not done badly for herself, Jackie has got some added popularity following her marriage to actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer who is also a musician, Adam Sandler.

The two got to meet while filming Adam’s comedy movie, Big Daddy. The movie which had Jackie acting as a waitress was shot in 1999 and in 2000, the two began dating.

Although she was born into a Christian family, Jackie didn’t waste any much time in converting to Judaism which is the religion of Adam shortly after they began dating. Although it was in 2000 that the beautiful model took the major step of changing her religion, it was until 2003 that the two got married. That was on June 3rd, 2 years after they were engaged.

Their wedding was a lavish traditional Jewish one and it held at Malibu.

Together with her husband, Jackie Sandler has appeared in different movies including 50 First Dates which was shot in 2004. Before the movie was shot, Adam insisted that his wife be given a role, and that was how she found herself playing a part.

The two have been a very fantastic couple and earlier in 2017, a report was released that Adam would want to thank his wife for sticking by him through the best and worst times by renewing their vows. As it turned out, however, the whole report was completely untrue.

Jackie Sandler Net Worth

Considering the fact that she is a model and an actress who has appeared in a number of movies, Jackie hasn’t done badly for herself as regards her net worth as you will rightly assume.

Interestingly enough, even though her husband, Adam Sandler is named by Forbes magazine as the 4th world’s highest paid actors in 2017 with a net worth of $50.5 million, Jackie is said to independently have a net worth of $5 million.

The earning of her husband in the year is placed above that of Jackie Chan who is fifth with $49 million, and below Vin Diesel with $54.5 million, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson with $65 million, and Mark Wahlberg with $68 Million.

Jackie Sandler’s net worth looks very promising to go higher in the coming years considering that she is beginning to get more roles in movies in recent years.

Jackie Sandler Quick Facts

Birth Name: Jacqueline Samantha Titone

Date of Birth: 1974, September 24

Age: 43 years old

Height: 5 Feet 9 Inch

Husband: Adam Sandler

Kids: Sadie Madison Sandler and Sunny Madeline Sandler