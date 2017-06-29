Weather forecasters do a lot of heavy lifting as far as the news is concerned, and we do not give them enough credit for all the work they do. It is in that vein that we are about to check out one the most accomplished ladies in the field. As we delve into the topic Jackie Johnson married, height, weight, measurements and her wiki, it will most likely turn out to be an entertaining and educative article. So, let us get started on the topic Jackie Johnson married.

Jackie Johnson Married

Today we are all about starting from someplace other than the beginning, and the big question goes; is Jackie Johnson married? The answer is a big fat yes, the star is definitely off the market and she has the husband to prove it. She is currently married to the former football maestro John Kidd.

She dated him for quite some time up until the point where the two got married in 2011. Max John Kidd was born August 22, 1961, in Springfield, Illinois and as we mentioned earlier, he is a former professional American football punter in the National Football League.

The athlete played 15 seasons for the Buffalo Bills, the San Diego Chargers, the Miami Dolphins, the Detroit Lions and the New York Jets. During his time, he was the highest-selected punter in Bills history. During his 1994–97 tenure with the NFL’s Dolphins, he established the career punting average record (44.2) for the franchise that stood until Brandon Fields joined the team in 2007 and surpassed Kidd in 2010.

This is the great man that married Jackie Johnson, and the two have a child together named Dillon Kidd, they all currently live in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Jackie Johnson’s Height/Weight/Measurements

There is no doubt that she is one of the most attractive weather forecasters out there and as such, so many people are curious about her body measurements as a whole. Today, we are here to satisfy this curiosity, with a complete compilation of her listed body measurements.

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 57 kilograms

Breast: 37 inches

Waist: 26 inches

Hips:36 inches

Bra Size: 34 C

Shoe/Feet Size: 7 US

Those are all the body measurements we could scrounge up, in the case that there is more, then you will be the first to know.

Jackie Johnson’s Wiki

So we are finally at the beginning of it all, let us get started on this accomplished lady’s bio. Jackie Johnson was born on January 23, 1980, in Michigan, United States. She was raised in Plymouth and her mother was a dance teacher while her father was a social worker. When Jackie was just 11 years old her father died as a result of cancer, so she was solely raised by her mother.

She attended St. Peter’s High in Michigan and later on she joined Meteorology at the University of South Alabama and then Middle Tennessee State University majoring in broadcast journalism. In addition to that, she was very interested in dancing and acting as she was growing up.

She started her career in television when grabbed a spot at WCTV-TV which is a Tallahassee, Florida-based television channel. She worked there as a weekend anchor and soon after, she moved on to WSVN-TV in Florida as a weather anchor and reporter. In October 2004, Jackie worked for CBS 2/KCAL 9 TV as television reporter until 2010. During her four years of career in the KCAL 9, she got a chance to be featured as the prime time weather anchor.

Soon after quitting KCAL, she went on to work at KCBS-TV in Los Angeles, California. At the same time, this hardworking lady worked for a radio station as the weather forecast reporter on CBS’s radio station KNX1070. So far, her net worth is said to be in the neighborhood of $750,000 and her salary is expected to be around few hundred thousand.

Jackie has a lot of achievements to her name besides her hard work in the media industry. She was voted as the hottest meteorologist in an online poll in 2003. The same year, she was also offered by Playboy Magazine for a nude photo shoot, which she declined. She is quite an interesting lady.