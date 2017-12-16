John Cena is an American WWE superstar, actor, television host and rapper. Making his pro wrestling debut in 1999, it took Cena about 4 years to rise to superstardom. For much of the 2000s and again in the 2010s, John Cena was the face of the WWE. Fellow wrestlers like RicFlair have publicly proclaimed him as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

Is John Cena Dead?

The death hoax about John Cena which began swirling in 2013 seems to keep popping up year after year, most recently in 2017. The hoax has been linked to sites like TMZNewsOnline.net (PS: It has no link whatsoever to TMZ.com). The said site reported the old hoax in 2016 stating that Cena died in a car accident. An article on their site read;

“John Cena died in a single vehicle crash on Route 80 between Morristown and Roswell. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics responding to the vehicle accident and was identified by photo ID found on his body. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in this accident.”

“Highway Safety Investigators have told reporters that John Cena lost control while driving a friend’s vehicle on Interstate 80 and rolled the vehicle several times killing him instantly.”

THIS IS ABSOLUTELY FALSE! Like most celebrity death hoaxes, the reason for this one is absolutely unknown. As recent as 2017, fans of the WWE superstar have been sending him messages on Twitter about the rumor, but Cena who like the rest of us is bored of the hoax didn’t even seem to bother.

John Cena Net Worth, Salary

John Cena has been incredibly successful in his career as a pro wrestler. No other WWE star comes close to pushing the amount of merchandise that Cena does annually, and he gets to go home with 6% of the total merchandise sales.





His acting and TV hosting gigs help to elevate his earnings. Also, Cena has a list of endorsement deals to thank for bolstering his earnings. He has endorsed the likes of Gold’s Gym (before becoming a pro wrestler), YJ Stinger, Subway, Gillette and Wonderful Pistachios.

In 2015, he earned $9.5 million to become the highest-paid wrestler in the WWE. For the year 2017, his earnings dipped a bit to $8.5 million. He was bested only by Brock Lesnar who snagged the top spot with a paycheck of $12 million.

John Cena’s net worth is estimated at $55 million.

John Cena House

That money avails Cena the rights to a luxurious lifestyle and he is sure living it. Cena owns a luxurious mansion in Tampa, Florida which is reportedly worth at least $750,000.

The house includes a large outdoor pool and a men’s cigar room complete with a large walk-in closet. The house is frequently featured in his wife Nikki Bella’s TV show Total Bellas. In addition to the Florida mansion, Cena has a number of properties scattered all over the nation.

Cena is also a car aficionado with an insane collection that includes the 1969 COPO Camaro, 1971 Plymouth Road Runner, 1969 Dodge Daytone and more.

John Cena Wiki

John Felix Anthony Cena, named after his biological father was born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Cena is the second oldest of his 5 brothers which include Dan, Matt, Steve and Sean. John’s dad hails from Italy while his mom is of English and French-Canadian descent.

Cena graduated from Cushing Academy, a private preparatory school he had transferred to from Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts. After high school, Cena proceeded to Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts where he was part of the varsity football team wearing the number 54. Cena graduated from college in 1998 with a degree in exercise physiology and body movement.

After graduation, Cena pursued a career as a bodybuilder and bolstered his income by driving for a limo company. He launched his pro wrestling career in 1999 with the Ultimate Pro Wrestling. He joined the WWE then known as WWF in 2000. Cena branched into film in 2000 making his debut in the WWE Studios-produced The Marine which made over $18 million at the box office and an additional $30 million in its first week of the DVD release.

Height: 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)

Weight: 251 lb (114 kg)