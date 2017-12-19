Amy Walter is a renowned name as far as political analysis in the United States is concerned. Previously the political director of ABC News, Amy now works as the national editor of The Cook Political Report. She has earned a number of awards in her years of practicing journalism including The Washington Post’s Crystal Ball Award for her spot-on election predictions in 2000. In 2009, Washingtonian magazine named her among one of the 50 top journalists in DC. Here is more about her professional and personal life.

Is Amy Walter Gay or Lesbian?

Amy Walter is openly gay/lesbian. For over two decades and counting, she has been with Kathryn Hamm an educator and entrepreneur best known as a pioneer in the gay and lesbian wedding industry.

Amy and Kathryn Hamm first married in 1999 and then again in 2013 since their first marriage was not legally approved. They had met through mutual friends in 1993. Hamm who was raised in Dallas had relocated to Washington DC two years earlier. She had just obtained her psychology and women’s studies degrees from Princeton University where she played soccer.

After two years of dating, Amy and Kathryn in 1995 took their relationship to the next level and moved in together in a home in Clarendon. In 1999, the two decided to seal their relationship with marriage though it was not legally approved, the two went on with it anyway. Their wedding was held during the labor weekend of 1999.

Read Also: Ann Cusack Bio, Height, Net Worth, Married, Husband





On November 2, 2013, at the courthouse in Washington DC, Amy and Kathryn decided to get married for the second time in order to qualify for certain legal benefits. Unlike the first marriage where they both wore dresses, the couple opted for a very casual look.

The courthouse wedding was graced by about 160 guests and a dozen kids. Officiating the ceremony was Kathryn’s friend from college, The Honorable Marisa Demeo, a judge for the D.C. Superior Court.

“To me, marriage is a civil right, It’s a set of government-sanctioned benefits,” Amy’s wife Hamm said.

“But, being married to someone—or committed to someone—is a lifelong investment of work and love. Amy and I had our wedding in 1999 and that was when we made our promises to one another and I have honestly felt ‘married’ to her since then. We wouldn’t have had another ceremony had it not have been something we needed to do in order to get the legal benefits, which, I might add, are still only partial benefits for us since our home state—Virginia—does not recognize our marriage.”

When Amy was asked by Equally Wed what she likes most about her wife Kat, she said;

“I love how willing Kathryn is to put her heart on her sleeve. She fights for what she believes in, even when she knows that she could be deeply disappointed and hurt. And, even then, she never stops believing that she will be able to make a difference.”

Kathryn was thrown the same question and she said;

“I love Amy’s sense of humor, kindness, willingness, playfulness, and wisdom. She is a perfect foil for me. And, I think that perhaps my most favorite thing about her of late is watching her parent our son. It’s a joy to experience that side of her!”

Amy Walter Family

After 7 years of marriage, Walter and Kathryn in 2006 adopted their son, a boy named Caleb. He was sweetly incorporated in their second marriage in 2013 via a sand ceremony.

Read Also: Pamela Brown CNN, Feet, Married, Husband, Net Worth, Bio

“We added in a sand ceremony to reflect our commitment as a forever family since our son was too young to remember his adoption ceremony. It was really powerful and, call it a mother’s intuition, but I get the sense that something internally shifted in him as he understood our commitment as a family and his role in it in a new way,” Kathryn said.

In addition to their son, the couple owns a Wheaton terrier named Eli.

Like her wife Amy, Kathryn has been equally successful in her career. She interned at Discovery Channel before working there full-time. She then began working as a guidance counselor at Maret School, DC where she also coached the soccer team. Simultaneously, Hamm studied for a masters degree in social work at the Catholic University of America.

Hamm reprised her job role at a school in Maryland before working at the front office of Washington Freedom, Washington’s first professional women’s soccer team.

She now works as a publisher for Gayweddings.com, an idea that was birthed by her mother Gretchen, out of frustration, when she couldn’t seem to find suitable wedding accessories for her daughter and her wife to be’s 1999 marriage. In 2015, Gayweddings.com was acquired by WeddingWire where Hamm also writes a column as an Education Expert. Hamm has published several books about same-sex marriage.

Amy Walter Bio/Wiki

Amy Walter was born on October 19, 1969, in Arlington, Virginia. She attended Colby College where she graduated summa cum laude in 1991 and now serves as a member of her Board of Trustees.

Walter began her journalism career right away. During her early career years, she worked for National Journal’s The Hotline where she served as the editor-in-chief. Amy also served as the primary voice of the political publication providing regular analysis of the nation’s political status.

Read Also: Becky Quick Married, Husband, Separated, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio

From that role, she joined ABC News in Washington DC as political director. At ABC, Walter oversaw all political coverage on ABCNews.com. Additionally, she gave on-air analysis on ABC News programs like “Good Morning America,” “This Week with Christiane Amanpour,” “World News with Diane Sawyer,” ABC News Now and “Nightline.”

Prior to becoming the national editor of The Cook Political Report, Walter served at the nonpartisan publication from 1997 to 2007 as the senior editor. Walter has also contributed to CBS’ “Face the Nation,” HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” PBS’ “NewsHour with Jim Lehrer” and more.

In 2006, she won an Emmy with CNN’s 2006 Election night team.

Net Worth: $5 million