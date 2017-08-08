If there is any actress unhappy with the way she handled her career, it’s Ione Skye. Sometime in 2010, the British-American actress divulged that she didn’t pay attention to her career as she should have done. Skye reportedly said she “never struck when the iron was hot.”

Obviously, Ione Skye thinks she ought to have accomplished more in her career. That’s understandable, as most of us can in a way or another, relate to that feeling of unfulfillment.

However, she’s not a loser in the field she chose as her vocation. While her filmography will easily prove that to be true, her number 84 position on VH1’s 2006 “100 Greatest Teen Stars” list emphasized that she has left her mark in the industry.

It’s on record that the British-American actress made her film debut with 1986’s “River’s Edge”. Lee is probably, best known for her role as Diane Court in the 1989 film “Say Anything”. Nevertheless, she gained much attention when she played the title character in “The Rachel Papers” (1986) and in the 2007 David Fincher film – “Zodiac”.

Her appearance in Harvey Danger’s song music video – “Sad Sweetheart Of The Rodeo” also brought her to spotlight just like her directing of the “Against Me!” (American punk rock band) music video did in 2016.

Apart from being an artiste, Ione Skye is equally an artist. She’s a painter and as well, a writer.

Ione Skye Wiki

Ione Skye was born on the 4th day of September 1970. Rumour has it that Skye was named “Skye” because she was conceived on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. While that claim is yet to be authenticated, it’s known that the actress’ birthplace is England. She was born in Hampstead, London.

Ione spent her early life in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Connecticut. She is the daughter of folk singer and songwriter, Donovan Philips Leitch. Her dad is Scottish and her mum was an American of Jewish descent.

For High School, she attended a Catholic all-girls – Immaculate Heart Convent. After that, she got enrolled in Hollywood High School for the Performing Arts.

Skye is the younger sister of Donovan Jerome Leitch.

Ione Skye Married/Husband

The last time Ione Skye made people talk about her love life was in 2008 when she got engaged to Australian musician, Ben Lee. In the same year, Skye and Lee got married in a Hindu wedding ceremony in India.

The couple now has a daughter, Goldie Priya Lee. Like her mum, Goldie was born in September (24th, 2009).

Goldie isn’t Skye’s only daughter. The actress’ relationship with furniture designer David Netto, was blessed with a child – Kate Netto in 2001. While everyone was waiting for Skye and David who were engaged to announce the next phase of their relationship, the couple announced that they are done with each other. They broke up and never learned to love themselves again.

Before David Netto, Adam Horovitz of the American hip hop group, Beastie Boys was Skye’s husband. She married him in 1992. Three years later, the couple decided that their relationship was undeserving of what it takes to stay together and decided to separate. They must have enjoyed being apart from each other for, in 1999, Horovitz and Skye decided to completely abandon whatever they had for each other and move on with their lives. Everything about their separation was officially finalized that year.

Still, Adam Horovitz wasn’t Skye’s first love. Before him, there was Anthony Kiedis. It’s known that she dated the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ frontman for several years.

Ione Skye Net Worth

For some reasons, Skye’s fans have shown consistent interest in knowing the size of her financial worth.

Although some of the fans would point out it’s deceptive to quote a precise figure as Ione Skye’s net worth, it has been estimated that the actress’ current net worth is #2million.

Ione Skye Height/Body Measurements

Interests have also been shown in knowing things like Ione Skye’s height and body measurement.

Here are the facts – Ione Skye is 5ft 4 in (1.65m) tall. She weighs 115 pounds, her bra cup size is 34B and her body measurements 34-24-34.