Ingrid Nilsen is a YouTube sensation popularly known by her YouTube name ‘Missglamorazzi’.

Born on the 2nd of February, 1989, the beautiful and glamorous Youtuber is widely tracked by fans around the world, who explore, virtually, everything about her.

Nilsen has quite come a long way on Youtube. Her journey in the American video-sharing website dates back to October 2009.

A now-confident Ingrid reportedly started her Youtube business with the aim of enhancing her confidence and overcoming her fear of speaking publicly.

She began by making videos on trendy topics like fashion, beauty, and makeup.

Right now, the hard-working Youtube sensation boasts of a second channel she named ‘TheGridMonster’.

Nilsen is currently breaking grounds on the San Bruno-headquartered video-sharing website. In fact, her second channel has pulled a huge number of fans from the world as her first one.

The American Youtube personality’s most viewed videos are GIY (Glam It Yourself), Sense of Self, DIY (Do It Yourself). She currently has a total of over 4 million subscribers.

Ingrid Nilsen Bio/Wiki

This pretty American Youtuber is from Rowland Heights, California. She belongs to a mixed ethnicity – Nilsen is of Norwegian descent on her father’s side and Thai on her mother’s side.

Talking about her family, there is less information related to her flesh and blood.

From what we know, however, her father was an architect that motivated her to pursue architecture during her schooling. He reportedly father died due to stroke.

Ingrid Nilsen Dating/Girlfriend/Boyfriend

Ingrid Nilsen has an ‘odd’ sexuality that began playing out far back in her seventh grade.

At the time, what she enjoyed most was staring at girls. But because Nilsen grew up in an environment where homosexuality wasn’t universally accepted, she kept her love for women secret.

Growing up, the Youtube sensation went on to date men because she was scared of not being accepted by society because of her sexual preference.

Her two ex-boyfriends were Youtuber Luke Conard and Christopher Erwin – a COO at Big Frame.

Nilsen pulled the plug on her relationship with Conard in 2013 after a two-year romantic affair while her good time with Erwin ended in 2015.

Not satisfied with what she got from the opposite sex in previous relationships, Nilsen took a courageous step on June 9, 2015, when revealed she was gay in an emotional YouTube video that was viewed by over 12 million people.

After ending her personal conflict, the Los Angeles-based Youtuber revealed her love for a fellow internet star, Hannah Hart.

Unlike Nilsen, Hannah has been open about her sexuality for years and is two years older than Ingrid.

Hart is known for the video series My Drunk Kitchen, in which she cooks and drinks with a range of interesting guests.

As time moved on, the lesbian chef confirmed the report herself.

She revealed: “I met someone who was a great fit for the real me… She’s also a YouTuber. She’s also one of the most brilliant, soulful people I’ve ever met.”

After some time, the pair’s relationship, which initially began as a close friendship when they were both up-and-coming YouTubers in California blossomed and both women frequently shared selfies of themselves on their Instagram accounts.

Over the years, the California-based YouTube stars also appeared in a number of each other’s YouTube videos, including a Game of Thrones-themed episode of ‘My Drunk Kitchen’.

The love birds sadly ended their romantic relationship in March 2017 and moved on to be just friends.

They subsequently confirmed their separation on Twitter, to the amazement of their fans.

Following their split, Hannah is currently dating Buzzfeed video producer Ella Mielniczenko.

Following their split, Hannah is currently dating Buzzfeed video producer Ella Mielniczenko.

According to the latest rumors, Nilsen’s new girlfriend is Jules Kutner, who describes herself as androgynous.

There is no information about the Youtube sensation having a new boyfriend. More so, she’s yet to admit if she is in love with any man.

Ingrid Nilsen Net Worth

As young as Nilsen is, she has managed to leave some remarkable and impressive marks of herself on the sands of time.

As far back as 2014, she became the first Youtube personality to work with American cosmetics brand, CoverGirl.

Owing to the thickness of her knowledge in beauty sphere and her skills in the fashion world, she has also taken part in several beauty-related endeavors.

In late 2014, Nilsen became a judge on the reality television show Project Runway: Threads.

Also, at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards, the ever-impressive fashionista was nominated for Choice Web Star: Fashion/Beauty, for her contributions in the field of beauty and fashion.

When we saw Nilsen interviewing Barack Obama in January 2016 in a live stream hosted at the White House, we knew she has the potentials to go far in life.

No doubt, there are more opportunities coming her way. In upcoming years, it is sure that her net worth might be in millions.

Presently, Ingrid Nilsen’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 thousand.

Ingrid Nilsen Body Measurement

The YouTube beauty guru, TV hostess, makeup artist’s perfect body is complimented by her adorable height of 5 feet 3 inch.

Being a beauty expert, the video blogger (vlogger) has a beatific face and visibly sexy body.

She parades a dark-brown eye color while her hair color is dark-brown.