Advertisement

A perfect blend of beauty and talent is what we see in Inbar Lavi, an Isreali-American actress best known for her role as Raviva in the MTV 2012 series – Underemployed. Her interest in acting dates back to her younger years as a little girl where she played several roles as an amateur actor and got better with each role she played.

She moved over to New York City when she was 17 to make good her interest in acting as a profession, and it was in New York she achieved the celebrity status with the many roles she has played in many movies.

Inbar Lavi – Bio

Inbar was born in Ramat Gan, Israel on October 27, 1986, and was nurtured by her parents. She is an Isreali of a mixed descent. Her mother is of a Moroccan-Jewish descent and her father a Polish-Jewish descent. As a child, she suffered from asthma and had to use Nebulizer every 45 minutes to calm her self. She spent lots of time watching movies and got her acting inspiration from two great actresses: Natalie Portman and Ayelet Zurer whom she respects a lot till today.

Inbar studied ballet and modern dance at the Kiarat Sharet School of Arts in Holon and later moved over to Sofi Moskowitz School of Acting in Tel Aviv to study professional acting. Her’s is a mix of talent and passion being honed properly with education and training. From the onset, she knew what she wanted to do with her life and we can all see in her movies, the benefits of the specialised acting education she got in those years.

Coming up the ladder of her acting career, Inbar made many appearances on off-broadway shows for some months, she also got a scholarship in Los Angeles at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute which made her move over to the city.

She found opportunities for several minor acting roles here and made her first main appearance in the movie Underemployment in 2012. Sequel to this, she starred in TV series like Gang Related and Last Ship. For films, we remember her for the roles she played in For the Love of Money, House of Dust, and The Last Witch Hunter which all gave her more prominence.





Read Also: Ben Carson Wife, Net Worth, Biography, Family, House, Children

Inbar Lavi’s Body, Feet, Measurements, Height

From any angle you look at her, Inbar is an alluring beauty with dark hair and hazel eyes. Her height is 5 feet 3 inches with body measurements of 34-25-33. This beauty has a natural and healthy body weight of 54kg.

Other than acting, Inbar is also a model so there is a constant need for her to maintain her perfect body structure without much loss of flesh or the least addition of an extra layer of fat. She has a pair of long sexy legs and feets which she graciously displays in her shows and movies making her look fabulous all the way.

Who is Inbar Lavi’s Boyfriend?

Inbar Lavi keeps many details about her private life to herself. Little is known about her family or whether she has siblings. The same goes for her love life, however, we got access to a piece of information on her boyfriend/relationship status, and you will soon be in the know of this.

Inbar is closely known to have begun a relationship in 2011 with an American actor known as Christoph Sanders. However, after 4 years of dating, the couple ended the relationship in 2015 and she is not known to have dated anyone since then.

Read Also: Is Gabriel Iglesias Dead? His House, Mom, Dad, Weight, Height

Inbar Lavi’s Net Worth

Inbar has certainly not made her net worth public, but for a single professional actress who is also involved in modelling campaigns which pay as good as doing movies, Inbar is estimated to have a net worth of over $3 million dollars.

Till she comes out to say she is worth more than this or worth less than it, her $3 million dollars net worth estimate stands. It was derived from a thorough calculation of box office worth of the movies she has done. For example, her recent work which was done in 2015 The Last Witch Hunter collected roughly about $147 million at the box office.