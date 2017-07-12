She is one of those media personalities who are quite flexible when it comes to her talents and as such, we are thrilled to be taking a closer look at her through the topic of Inanna Sarkis age, boyfriend, wiki and her biography. Sit tight as we unravel this interesting artist before your eyes, beginning with the topic of Inanna Sarkis age.

Inanna Sarkis Age/ Wiki/ Biography

This exotic beauty was born on May 15, 1993, in Hamilton, Canada. Her name reveals a little bit more about her background and you will be glad to know that you were right if you did not think it sounded Canadian. Her parents were originally from Bulgaria, they packed up their family and moved to Canada in hopes of securing a better life for their kids and the family as a whole.

Based on this the star is currently 24 years old and based on Inanna Sarkis age, she has achieved quite a lot for herself; this is quite commendable. Inanna attended Ryerson University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree. Not too long after that, she became an internet sensation. She obviously has a high affinity for music, judging from the videos of her playing the piano.

Her internet prowess did not end there though, Inanna went on to post instructional yoga videos on Youtube and as a result, she gained an even broader fan base. She began posting these videos in 2006, and we must admit that she has come a long way since then.

Seeing as she has worked very hard to get to where she is, it is not surprising that the star has quite a sizable net worth. She is worth approximately $500 thousand and she looks like she is utilizing every penny right. In addition to that, the star has over 500 thousand subscribers on her Youtube channel and she pulls in at least $200 thousand from her Youtube channel alone.

Those are not the only commendable feats that she has up her sleeve, she is also an upcoming actress who has appeared in a couple of TV shows and movies. We can only expect greater things from her, seeing as she made something out of very little. Starting out as a Youtube musician, to a yoga instructor and then to a TV personality.

That is honestly quite commendable and it certainly does show that she is definitely only going to get bigger and bigger in the media scene.

Inanna Sarkis Boyfriend

Most upcoming celebrities these days have become quite skilled when it comes to keeping their personal lives under key and lock, most especially when it comes to their dating lives. In the case of Inanna, we have at least been able to track down a boyfriend. The internet sensation has been involved in a relationship for a while, but it is hard to pinpoint the timeline for the relationship as a whole.

She is dating a guy named Anwar Jibawi and the only thing that has really tied the two together is photographic evidence of the two together. Otherwise, she does not reveal a whole lot about their relationship as a whole. On that note, we have come to the end of the topic of Inanna Sarkis age, boyfriend, wiki and her biography. In the event that there is more, you will be the first to know.