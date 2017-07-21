Ilfenesh Hadera is an American actress who has appeared in movies such as Old Boys (2010), Chi-Raq (2015), and TV series “Billions,” “The Blacklist,” “Chicago Fire,” “Conviction” and “Show Me A Hero.” Her most popular role yet is that of Stephanie Holden, the love interest of Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) on 2017 drama action film “Baywatch.”

The Rock himself took to his Instagram account to announce that Hadera would be cast as his love interest.

Accompanied by a hot pic of Hadera, The Rock wrote;

“….For our coveted role of “STEF”, she had to be a lot of things: Strong, intelligent, formidable, beautiful and funny. Want to welcome the talented @ilfenator Ilfenesh Hadera to our #BAYWATCH family. She’s a 5’11 walkin’ smokestack with legs for days. Smart and tougher than new rope.. just the way we like ’em.”

Such words coming from The Rock attracted much interest to Hadera as many became curious to know more about her.

Read Also: Brittany O’Grady’s Age, Boyfriend, Dating, Wiki, Bio

Hadera herself was elated by Dwayne’s amazing shout out to her. In an interview with Coveteur Magazine, she said;

“Dwayne made me sound like the best version of myself. He was so complimentary and supportive and excited about [me being in the movie].”

This article aims to explore some interesting facts about Ilfenesh Hadera including her biography/wiki, her ethnicity and personal life.

Ilfenesh Hadera Wiki/Age/Biography, Ethnicity

Ilfenesh Hadera was born on December 01, 1985 in New York USA. Her mother Kim Nichols is of European-American ancestry while her father Asfaha Hadera is of Ethiopian descent. That makes Hadera’s ethnicity Ethiopian European. However, she holds American nationality.

With an early passion for acting, Ilfenesh attended a theater high school, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Read Also: Jessica Harmon’s Wiki, Married, Age, Husband

Speaking to Coveteur of her passion for theater, she said;

“I think that is part of why there was no plan B. I spent those years—13 to 17—devoted to acting for four periods a day. I didn’t even stop to think about anything else I [might] rather do.”

Hadera also studied acting at Harlem School of the Arts.

When her acting career was yet to kick off, Hadera enrolled in a DJ school at DubSpot on 14th Street. She thought to herself that it would be a good replacement if acting doesn’t work out for her.

She told Coveteur of her DJ School;

“….I wasn’t very good (at DJing), but I was like, ‘Alright, well, if acting doesn’t work, I love music and I love introducing people to new music, so I could be a DJ.’ It was when all of these hot female DJs were playing Marquee and all of these wild mega-clubs and making thousands of dollars a night or something.”

Before she rose to the mainstream, thanks to Dwayne Johnson’s shoutout, Hadera worked as a waitress for 10 years!

“…I was the low man on the totem pole at The Standard for a year, so I was closing every night that I worked. The things people would say to me if turned away…I can’t even repeat. You take a real bashing,” she said of her waitress job.

Ilfenesh Hadera made her debut in 1/20, a 2010 narrative film about the campaign and inauguration of Barack Obama.

Read Also: Jamie Luner’s Bio, Married, husband, Measurements, Wiki

Ilfenesh Hadera Facts

She would rather take a cab through the subway than use an Uber.

Her favorite food item is Pizza

She is a fitness junkie.

She would choose a bikini over one-pieces.

Her favourite person on set is fellow Baywatch star, Alexandra Daddario.

She is such a family girl, She lived with her parents until she was 30 years old. Hadera often shares photos of her parents on her IG page.

Like this vintage photo of her dad back in the day.

And this one showing her, her dad and possibly her brother

Hadera is an animal lover and advocate

She is kinda active in charity, making various contributions to the African Service Committee.

Read Also: Natalia Dyer’s Age, Wiki, Height, Weight, Dating, Boyfriend

Ilfenesh Hadera Boyfriend

Ilfenesh Hadera began dating Alex Soroken, in 2016. Soroken is a bartender who works at La Esquina bar in New York City.

The couple often share pics of themselves on social media. When Hadera turned 30, Alex popped the big question.

He took to his Instagram account to dedicate a post to her saying;

“Happy Birthday to my best friend, my companion, my world, and the love of my life @ilfenator. You’ve brought a brilliance to my life that I could never have imagined. So here’s to a lifetime of happy returns to THIS day babe. I love you all the world.”

Below is another post he dedicated to her on her big 30

Happy birthday to my best friend, a woman so thoroughly beautiful it defies all imagination, and a love so true as to never be set to words. A post shared by Alex Soroken (@alex_soroken) on Dec 1, 2016 at 8:28am PST

Follow her on Ilfenesh Hadera Twitter and Instagram.