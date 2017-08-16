Ida Darvish is an actress, a writer, a producer and a director. She is one of the most talented celebrities in Hollywood and is known for her role in Inferno, where she acted alongside Tom Hanks in the movie adaptation of the International bestselling novel of the same name, written by Dan Brown.

Ida Darvish is married to one of the most iconic actors in Hollywood, Josh Gad. He is most popularly known for his voicing of the popular TV character Olaf from Frozen in 2013. He is also known for his voice role in The Angry Birds Movie, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and so many others.

Ida Darvish Wiki/Bio

Darvish was born in 1975. Nicknamed Debbie by her friends, Ida Darvish started her career when she starred in a video The Holy Cannoli, back in 2001. Her big break came when she was cast, albeit in a small role, in the TV series Californication. This was in 2008.

In 2007, she starred in Assassin’s Creed, as well as in Gigi: Almost American. In 2015, she had a role in The Comedians and then starred alongside Tom Hanks in Inferno in 2016. Also a writer, Debbie wrote the fifteen episodes of Gigi: Almost American, as well as produced the film.

Net Worth

Accumulated from starring in big movies, Ida’s Net worth is currently unknown. Although, her husband’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. Josh Gad earned his money from a rich career in Hollywood for over 14 years and counting.

Ida Darvish Age, Married, Dating, Kids

On 10 May 2008, Ida married Josh Gad. It was the same year that the series of Californication was released. In January 2011, she gave birth to their first daughter, her first child, Ava Tanya Gad. She also gave birth to her second daughter, Isabella Eve Gad, on 17 February 2014. She was 39 years old at the time.

Ida is seven years older than her husband, Josh Gad, and following their wedding, the two of them came under some heavy criticism, with people claiming that theirs was a love story doomed to fail. However, Ida and Josh have proved everyone wrong. They have a small family, and they have always been happy – or so they appear.

Ida Darvish is a private person and is not so active on social media. However, she posts pictures of her family from time to time, to her few hundred followers on Twitter.

Ida Darvish Husband/Josh Gad

Ida’s husband, Josh Gad, is an American actor, as well as a voice actor. He is also a comedian and singer, who is most known for his voicing for Olaf in Frozen, a Disney animation. He is also known for playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon.

He has also starred in several box office successes like Love & Other Drugs, 21, The Internship, The Rocker, Pixels, as well as The Wedding Ringer and The Angry Birds Movie, among others. He also played a role in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Born in Hollywood to a realtor mother and an investment advisor father, Josh Gad was raised Jewish, as his parents are of Jewish descent, although he says he considers himself spiritual but not religious.

Josh Gad attended the NSU University School, from which he graduated in 1999. A year before he graduated, Gad won the National Forensic League (NFL) National Tournament Championships for Original Oratory in 1998.

He later attended the Carnegie Mellon College of Fine Arts, graduating with a Bachelors in Fine Arts in drama. This happened in 2003.

He has over 262 thousand followers on Twitter alone, plus almost 600 thousand on Instagram. His posts are almost always about his family, especially of his daughters.

He sometimes jokes about his daughters having hijacked him, and having the power to manipulate him whenever they feel like it.

Ida Darvish Body Measurement

Known to be a private person, Ida Darvish is quite tall. She is even as tall as her husband. Very little is known about her body measurements and weight, but one thing we do know is that she is a very beautiful woman.