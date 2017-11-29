Very few rappers transition successfully from the music game to acting and even less remain as relevant as Ice Cube has throughout the years. The Los Angeles born rapper rose to fame as a member of the critically acclaimed and notoriously popular rap group – N.W.A. He later had a successful career as a solo artist which effectively earned him a place in hip-hop’s legendary book.

These days, Ice Cube is more known for his role in Boyz n The Hood, Friday, Next Friday, Barbershop, 21 Jump Street, Lottery Ticket and Ride Along.

Ice Cube Bio, Wiki

Ice Cube was born O’Shea Jackson on the 15th of June, 1969 in Baldwin Hills, South Central Los Angeles. On his stage name, he says he got it from his brother, during one of the times he threatened him.

“He threatened to slam me into a freezer and pull me out when I was an ice cube. I just started using that name, and it just caught on.”

His mother, Doris, was a hospital clerk and custodian while his father, Hosea was a machinist who also worked as a groundskeeper at UCLA. He has an older brother and also had a half-sister who died when he was 12.

Ice Cube developed a love for hip-hop music in his early teens and that’s when he began writing raps. He wrote his first song in the ninth grade after a friend challenged him.

He fostered his love for music until it grew into a successful career, making him worth millions.





Read Also: David Dobrik Age, Net Worth, Height, Wiki, Parents, Girlfriend, Family

Ice Cube Net Worth

Ice Cube currently has a net worth of $140 million.

He made his money from being part of a successful rap group, having a successful follow-up career and his movies have consistently been successful, making millions. He is currently one of the most bankable Hollywood movie stars.

See Also: Eminem’s Height, Weight And Body Measurements

His movie, Boyz n The Hood made $57.5million against a budget of $6.5million. Friday earned $27.5million against a budget of $3.5million. This was back in the 90s; by the time the 2000s rolled around, his movies were making much more.

21 Jump Street made $201.5million against a budget of $55million; the sequel, 22 Jump Street went to make even more – $331.3million. His movie with Kevin Hart, Ride Along made $154.5million against a $25million budget and the sequel proved to be just as successful.

It doesn’t take a lot effort to imagine the salary he got from these. Not to mention all the money he made from being one of the most successful rappers of the 90s. Albums such as Straight Outta Compton (with N.W.A) and Amerikkka’s Most Wanted (his first as a solo artist), Death Certificate, The Predator (his most successful album) and Lethal Injection were all critically and commercially successful.

His album, Death Certificate is considered one of the greatest rap/hip-hop albums of all time.

Ice Cube Wife, Son, Kids & Family

Ice Cube is a married man and a father of four.

His wife’s name is Kimberly Woodruff and the got married on the 26th of April, 1992. Together, they have four kids – O’Shea Jr, Darrell, Kareema and Shareef.

His first son, O’Shea Jr (born Feb 24, 1991) played his father in the N.W.A biopic movie, Straight Outta Compton. The movie was a critical and commercial success, launching his acting career.

O’Shea Jr, after Straight Outta Compton‘s success, later starred in Ingrid Goes West, Den of Thieves and the soon to be released Godzilla sequel, Godzilla: King of Monsters.

Ice Cube is a devoted family man; having been married to his wife for more than two decades, he is celebrated as one of the few rappers without baby mamas or side chicks – which is truly saying something.

Is Ice Cube Dead?

While a lot of celebrities (sadly, the list goes on and on) have died in their prime; we are thankful Ice Cube is not one of them irrespective of the media hoax propagating his death. The father and award-winning rapper is still alive and kicking, building a legacy in the entertainment industry that will survive long after he is gone.

See Also: Peyton Manning’s Wife And Kids, Married, Family, Net Worth, House

Ice Cube Height, Weight, Quick Facts

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 88 kg or 194 lbs.

Body type: Athletic

Eye color: Black

Hair color: Black

Star sign: Gemini

Net Worth: $140 million