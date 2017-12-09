Hermione Corfield is a young, beautiful and fast-rising English actress, who made her film debut in 2014 with the movie; Colton’s Big Night. She has also appeared in many other movies and TV shows.

Where and when was she born? What did she do before she started acting, is she dating or does she have a boyfriend? all these have become interesting facts to find out about her. Let’s take the dive.

Hermione Corfield Bio & Wiki

Hermione with the birth name Hermione Isla Corfield Conyngham was born on 19 December 1993 in London, UK and thus holds the British nationality and of white ethnicity. She attended Downe House School in Cold Ash, a village near Newbury, Berkshire and studied English literature at University College London. However, she later decides to focus on acting by taking a method acting course at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Studies in New York.

She worked as a model at the age of 15 for Pocket Sport and eyewear brand William Morris London but decided two years after it’s not the path for her. Hermione explained she did modeling in the school holidays to earn some money and it also helped towards stage school. Hermione disclosed that she was in the National Youth Theatre from the age of 15 and did some great plays at school at which point she thought that acting was cool and something she would love to do. She indeed made a good decision and followed it through.

Hermione is taking the acting world headlong with many works to her credit. She made her first film debut in 2014 with Colton’s Big Night, a section in the motion picture “50 Kisses” directed by Sebastian Solberg where she plays a character, Anna but became well known in 2016 films, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Bees Make Honey and Fallen. Hermione also appeared in the ITV hit drama The Halcyon as Emma Garland, the daughter of hotel manager Richard Garland.





She has acted alongside Ian McKellen, Laura Linney, Vin Diesel, Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible- Rogue Nation in 2015 and with Pénelope Cruz in an advertising campaign for Schweppes. Young and beautiful Hermione has also starred in movies such as Mr. Holmes (2015), xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) where she played a ghost hunter alongside Vin Diesel and Samuel L. Jackson, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017) playing a villainous creature, sort of like one of the three Macbeth witches.

From big blockbusters to classic British costume drama, it seems there isn’t a genre Hermione can’t turn her hand to and is set for a successful career. She has an estimated net worth of $1 million owing to her rising career in the Hollywood industry.

Hermione Corfield Dating/Boyfriend

She claims to be single and doesn’t share her relationship with the media but being beautiful, famous with a lot of fan following, it would be hard to believe that she is single. Reports had it that Hermione has been dating the musician Andreas Shaw for many years, with whom she shares a studio apartment in East London.

They were spotted spending quality time and enjoying each other’s company in Hochfugen, Austria.

On March 10, 2016, “The Fallen Series” Twitter account posted a photo claiming that the beautiful actress Hermione is dating Andreas Shaw. Several news websites also claim that Andrew Shaw and Hermione Corfield are dating but, neither Hermione nor Andreas has said anything about that.

Hermione Corfield Parents/Family

Hermione is the daughter of Richard Corfield, an author and broadcaster and Jermyn Street shirt designer Emma Willis. Her father was born 12 June 1955 and got married on 3 February 1989 in Westminster, London and he was Educated at Marlborough College. He was the Managing director of Lloyd Broking Firm in 1992.

Emma trained at the Slade School of Art before starting her business in 1987, designing and making men’s luxury shirts, all made in England. In 1999 she opened her elegant and intimate shop in Jermyn Street on the corner of St James’ and in 2010 her English shirt making factory opened in the center of historic Gloucester. Emma is the driving force behind Style for Soldiers, a charity which makes bespoke shirts for injured servicemen and women.

Hermione has two siblings; Isadora Corfield (sister) born in 1997 and Kai Corfield (brother) born in 1992. She lives in London with her family.

Hermione Corfield Height

She has a well-maintained body and also a beautiful hourglass body figure with body measurements of 35-25-35 inches. She is 5′ 8″ (1.73m) in height and has a body weight of 129 lbs (59 kg).