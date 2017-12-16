Henry Simmons born as Henry Oswald Simmons Jr. is an American actor best known for his role as Agent Mack Mackenzie on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and police drama NYPD Blue as NYPD Detective Baldwin Jones.

American by nationality and black by ethnicity, he can be described as tall, strong, focused, determined and passionate about his job.

Henry Simmons Biography and Early Years

Henry Oswald Simmons Jr. was born in Stamford, Connecticut, U.S.A on the 1st of July 1970 to American parents Henry Simmons, an IRS Revenue officer and his wife Aurelia, a school teacher at the time.

During his early school days, Henry Simmons captained his school’s basketball team and earned a basketball scholarship to the Franklin Pierce University where he obtained a business degree (we are really glad he made good use of it).

While he was at the University, he tried his hands on theater, and after he graduated he worked at a Fortune 500 Company in Stamford for a while. As an employee, Henry always had his heart set on being an actor.





Eventually, Henry Simmons quit his job and moved to New York where he sought to pursue his passion as an actor. In no time he landed a role on soap opera ‘Another World’ and soon the list grew.

Henry Simmons Acting Career

Henry Simmons was on ABC police drama NYPD Blue for six seasons as Detective Baldwin Jones. In 2004, he appeared in action/comedy Taxi where he played the role of Queen Latifah’s boyfriend.

He also had roles in movies like World’s Greatest Dad, From the Rough, No Good Deed, Spartacus, Lackawanna Blues, Are We There Yet?, Something New, Madea’s Family Reunion among other shows.

Recent Roles

Simmons latest work according to reports is Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, where he appears playing the role of Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie; a S.H.I.E.L.D mechanic who has distrust in alien and superhuman. The show has been running since 2013 with the fifth season still on as we know. Henry Simmons had his regular place in the show at its third and fourth season.

During an interview, he admitted that due to his physique he could have been a basketball player or anything he wanted to, but acting was something he had a passion for.

“I know the way someone looks is important to some extent, especially when getting parts. But I don’t want to base my career on how I look. I have such passion for acting, so it has to be more than that.”

Henry Simmons Wife

Henry Simmons married American actress Sophina Brown in May 2010, the actual date was not disclosed. They had been dating for a while until Simmons decided to pop the big question. He always made a mention how happy he is with his wife. Sophina got her first professional shot at acting when she got a role in Broadway’s The Lion King. She was famous for her role in CBS drama Numb3rs as Nikki Betancourt. The show ran from 2008 to 2010.

Sophina Brown was born on the 18th of September 1976 in Saginaw, Michigan, U.S.A. She has a degree (BFA in Theatre Performance) from University of Michigan and has also been in a couple of movies and shows like Law & Order, Shark, The Good Wife, Castle, Brothers & Sisters among a host of other shows. She starred in CBS legal drama Shark from 2006 to 2008 as Regina troy.

Henry Simmons Twin Sister

Simmons is one of three children his parents had, he has a twin sister Heather who works as a casting director and another sister. It is known that Henry absolutely adores his twin sister. He further revealed that the both of them are extremely close. Due to privacy, there is not much information about his twin sister. All we know is that she is really proud of him and his profession.

Henry Simmons Height And Body Measurements

Henry Simmons stands at a height of 6 feet 4 inches, he is athletic and there is no given information about his body measurements. But seeing as he’s a hunk, he is well-built physically and really looks younger than his said age.

Henry Simmons Net Worth Awards

He has won the Grand Jury Award for Best Actor at the American Black Film Festival for his interpretation of Dr. Walter Chambers in ‘South of Pico’.

His net worth is estimated to be over $2 million.