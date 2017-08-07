Heidi Watney is an American sportscaster who works for the MLB network as a host and reporter. Watney’s career is an enviable one, considering how much success she has achieved within a short space of time. As typical with female sportscasters, Heidi has been rumoured to have romantic relationships with athletes. Read on to discover more.

Heidi Watney Wiki/Bio

Heidi Watney was born on the 19th of May 1981, in Fresno, California to Mike Watney, Paula Watney. Her family has a history of sports – her dad Mike has a golf coach since 1979. Mike is a coach with the Fresno State Athletics and the California State University.

Heidi has three siblings, a brother named Josh and two sisters. Her brother Josh Watney followed in the footsteps of their father playing golf in college. He is now the Vice President at Ascension Insurance, Inc., his LinkedIn profile reveals.

Heidi is the cousin of professional golfer Nick Watney.

Heidi attended Clovis West High School in Fresno where she was an active athlete. She participated in gymnastics, hurdles, and diving. She was also a cheerleader.

However, her sporting activities didn’t hinder her academic performances, Heidi was a National Merit Scholar and as a result, she won an academic scholarship to attend the University of San Diego where she graduated with a BA degree with honors in 2003.

While in college, Heidi competed in the Miss California beauty pageant. She was a finalist in 2000, Semi-finalist in 2001, First Runner-up in 2002, and Third Runner-up in 2003.

Early in her sportscasting career, Heidi started out in her hometown of Fresno working as a sports talk radio host for ESPN Radio 1430 KFIG and for KMPH-TV as a weekend sports anchor.

In 2008, Heidi began working for the Boston Red Sox as an on-field reporter. She hosted the “The Red Sox Report” and “The Ultimate Red Sox Show” aired on Boston-based network New England Sports Network (NESN).

Heidi left NESN in November 2011 and relocated to Los Angeles where she became a sideline reporter for then-new network Time Warner Cable SportsNet. Less than a year later, Heidi left to join the MLB network. As a sportscaster for MLB, Heidi has since 2013 been the host of weeknight baseball highlights show Quick Pitch.

As some sort of side job, Heidi puts her modelling side to monetary use by shilling for a special brand of baseball t-shirts and clothes, as well as other branded items via her social media accounts.

Heidi Watney Boyfriend

Female sportscasters are more often than not rumored to be dating sports stars. Heidi got her own fair share of the rumor in 2008 when she was accused of dating Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek who was a married man at the time.

The rumors began to swirl after the two were seen engaging in what seemed like an intimate conversation at a Baltimore bar in 2008. And when Jason Varitek filed for divorce from his wife of 10-years in 2008, the rumors only intensified.

While neither of them confirmed the alleged relationship, Varitek’s 2011 remarriage to another named Catherine Panagiotopoulos quelled the allegations to some extent.

Heidi was also rumored to be dating another Boston Red Sox player Nick Green, however, it didn’t quite generate much attention like the Varitek rumors.

Heidi Watney Married/Husband

Watney got married on New Year’s Eve December 31st, 2014 to Mike Wickham in Edgewater, New Jersey. Wickham who was born on January 20th is a well-known figure in the MLB having served as a baseball executive for a long time.

This perfect day 2 years ago was just the beginning. There is nobody I would rather be on this journey of life with than this man. Happy anniversary @mwickham25! ❤❤❤ A post shared by Heidi Watney (@heidiwatney) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:59am PST

For their honeymoon, the couple vacated to Nevis Island in the Caribbean before splurging to Bora Bora on another getaway. Heidi often posts sweet and cute snaps of herself and her husband on her Instagram account. Also, catch up with her on Twitter.

Heidi Watney’s Height is 1.78 m – ‎5 Feet 10 Inch