Heather Childers is an American news anchor and correspondent who attracted much attention to herself for heckling Barack Obama on twitter.

In April 2012, she stirred a controversial claim with a tweet about Obama’s threat to the life of Chelsea Clinton in order to cover up facts surrounding his birth certificate. Childers’ tweet read:

“Thoughts? Did Obama Campaign Threaten Chelsea Clinton’s Life 2 Keep Parents Silent?”

Although Childers insisted her tweet was just asking for opinions, criticisms made her offer a reluctant apology.

“Here’s the thing folks… that ONE topic sure got alot of you tweeting. Why? I apologize if the article offended anyone. Very interesting.” She tweeted.

Disregarding the above, which many regards as a dent on Childers’ career, she been flourishing in the filed she picked as her profession.

This is evident in the awards she has so far gathered in her career.

Heather Childers has received the Golden Viddy Best Female News Anchor award, The Albany Herald Best News Anchor and Best Newscast, the National Academy of Television Journalists’ Best Documentary Readers Choice Award, and Best Female News Anchor.

Childers is currently serving as co-host of FOX News Channel’s (FNC) FOX & Friends First.

Heather Childers Bio/Wiki

From what records say, Heather Childers was born as Heather Star Childers on the 7th day of January 1969.

It’s known that she grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina. While young Childers attended Sharon Elementary School located in the Foxcroft area of North Carolina’s largest city, She enrolled for high school and eventually became a graduate of Myers Park High School in 1987.

Reports have it that Heather Childers at the age of 16, crashed her car into a tree. What followed was years of reconstructive facial surgery. She later attended the University of North Carolina and graduated with a B.A in English.

Heather Childers Career

Already, you’ve seen that Childers has done well for herself in Journalism, no one gets all those awards for being an ordinary media person.

From what’s known, Childers’ career kicked off with her employment as a producer at WCNC-TV (NBC 22) in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Her resume will always highlight that she gathered professional experience while she served as a weekday evening anchor for News 14 Carolina (YNN 14); she also worked as a weekend evening anchor and weekday reporter for WLOS-TV (ABC 13), respectively in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina.

That’s not all. She equally served as a weekday anchor for WFLX-TV (FOX 29) in Albany, Georgia before she joined FOX News Channel as a general assignment reporter. That was in 2010.

FOX acknowledges Childers for anchoring FNC’s America’s News HQ from 2011 to 2013. More to that, the network gives credits to Heather Childers for her live coverage of the 2013 AlQaeda terror threats, the impacts of the deadly tornado in Moore, Oklahoma; and the Asiana Flight 214’s crash-landing at San Francisco International Airport.

Heather Childers’ Net Worth

It’s difficult to find an authentic estimate of Heather Childers’ net worth. What she earns and invests on are simply unknown. Nevertheless, it has often been expressed that her net worth shouldn’t be less than $4 million.

Heather Childers Married/Husband/Family

Severally, Heather Childers’ fans have shown interest in knowing things about her personal life. They want to know about her family, her romantic and sexual relationships; if she’s married or getting set for marriage.

The quest for these information has often generated information that can’t be substantiated about the news anchor. Once upon a time, it circulated that one Rick Carlson will be Heather Childers’ husband. The fact that the anticipated marriage never happened confirmed that the Heather Childers dating Rick Carlson stories were all rumours.

Childers is still single. She is not married to anyone and hardly can anyone tell if she’s currently dating someone.

Heather Childers Measurements

Despite the car crash Heather Childers had at 16, which made her go through several facial surgeries, she became a beauty pageant winner at the age of 24 after she was voted Miss Charlotte Mecklenburg in 1993.

Childers was also a Miss North Carolina Preliminary Winner.

With those, you need not be told she’s good looking. Childers works hard to remain beautiful. She’s 5 feet 9 inches tall and her breasts, slim waist and wide hips are respectively 37, 25 and 36 inches.