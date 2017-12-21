There is a joy that comes from seeing someone so young being able to achieve so much in a little period of time. Some of these relatively young stars have been well guided to take the steps that they have taken to be where they are, but not every young person is lucky to achieve success at a young age.

One common denominator among young, successful people is undeniable talent, but talent alone is never enough. There must be a desire to put in the hard work needed. Hayley Mcfarland is one youngster who has successfully merged obvious talent with a dint of hard work.

Hayley McFarland’s Bio/Wiki

Hayley McFarland was born on March 29, 1991, in Edmond, Oklahoma, United States of America. There is not a lot of information available about her parents save for just a few mentions here and there. At an early age, Hayley performed on several musical theater productions such as the Titanic, Fiddler on the Roof and The Sound of Music at Oklahoma’s Lyric Theater. She later began studies at Michelle De Long’s ACTS Acting Academy. McFarland has credited the choice to enrol in the academy as the move that probably sent her skyrocketing into stardom.

Also Read: Loren Gray Age, Height, Instagram, Dating, Boyfriend, Wiki, Net Worth

A tape of the young actor was sent to a manager in Los Angeles. Before all the fame, she had appeared in episodes of Without a Trace and Medium. Hayley and her mother decided to move to Los Angeles on a permanent basis so she could pursue a career in acting. She attended college at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

She began to rack up the roles for various on-screen projects. She had a role playing Jenni Likens on an independent film – An American Crime, this was her first major role. Prior to that, she had a recurring role playing Marcia in Gilmore Girls. In 2008, she turned up on the TV show Criminal Minds playing Katie Owens. She also had other appearances on TV with shows such as ER, Pushing Daisies, Without a Trace, 24 and a recurring role in the United States of Tera as the character Petula.





Her most popular and famous castings came in the series Lie to Me and most recently on Sons of Anarchy. Hayley seems to be a rather tough nut as she appeared in the rather chilling horror movie The Conjuring.

Hayley Mcfarland’s Parents

On the issue of Hayley McFarland’s parents, there is not much that can be said as she does not or rather has not divulged much about them. We can only point to previously stated pointers of her mother raising her in Edmond, Oklahoma and also joining her as they moved to Los Angeles. There is no mention of her father anywhere yet.

Is Hayley Mcfarland Married? Kids

The seeming trend among young, rich and famous stars is the desire to let their fans in on all that is going on with their lives. The good, the bad and at times downright ugly scenes. However, there are those who do not find it necessary to put all of their stuff in the ever watchful eye of the media circus and one of those people is Hayley McFarland. For a long period of time, she managed to keep the fact that she did actually have a special person in her life under wraps from the general public.

The only sin, if it can be called that, is how great the couple look together, that they would hide away from the world but thanks to the goodness of Instagram, we can safely assume that Hayley is dating Eric Boshart.

Also Read: Kelley Jakle Bio, Wiki, Dating, Boyfriend, Height, Body Measurements

No one knows exactly how long they have been together but fairly recently there were rumors of them being engaged and even secretly married, As far as we know, Hayley is yet to have the joy of being a mother.

Hayley Mcfarland’s Body Measurements

She is beautiful and attractive so it is no surprise that fans are interested in what exactly are the body measurements of Hayley McFarland. She stands at 5 feet 2 inches, weighs in at 45kg with brown eyes. Her bra size is 30A. Body measurement and size is 30-23-31. Her dress size is 5 and her feet size is 8. As for her waist and hip size, she comes in at 25 and 34 respectively.